Somers Point principal retires after 20 years at Dawes Avenue School

Moving from the classroom into administration was a big decision, and Lee said her mentor helped her to see it was the right decision.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When I was a teacher, I had a great principal and mentor, Mr. Gussie. He saw the leadership qualities in me and encouraged me to go for my administrative degree. When I interviewed in Somers Point, I was excited to build relationships and establish programs that would develop the whole child. I quickly partnered with AtlantiCare and with their help brought a lot of healthy habits into the school.”

Asked what she enjoyed the most during her tenure at Dawes Avenue, Lee said, without hesitation, the students.

“I loved reading to them and have them read to me. I loved encouraging them to be their best and to never give up. And of course, the staff. This staff is so professional, so caring and so hardworking that the decision to leave and retire was agonizing to me. I will miss them all so much but hope through my work with Stockton University I will be around for years to come still working with teachers to bring the best practices to the students.”