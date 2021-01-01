Somers Point principal retires after 20 years at Dawes Avenue School

SOMERS POINT — As 2020 drew to a close, so did the career of one of the local school district's best loved educators as Doreen Lee, principal of the Dawes Avenue School, retired effective Thursday.
Originally, Lee said she had planned to retire in June 2020, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, she felt it important to help the staff open the school year and set the stage for hybrid and virtual learning. Michelle Kaas will take over as principal of Dawes Avenue in addition to her duties as supervisor of curriculum and overseeing the New York Avenue Preschool Center, according to Superintendent Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder.
“Now that I got them started, I can leave knowing I did all I could,” said Lee, who will continue to supervise student teachers at Stockton University, as she has for nearly a decade.
She leaves with 32 years of educational experience. Lee began her teaching career in Ventnor, where she taught first and second grades. She left to take a position as assistant principal at Fairfield Middle School in Cumberland County and three more at Elizabeth Moore Elementary School in Upper Deerfield Township. Her next stop was Dawes Avenue, where she spent 20 years as principal.
“From Day One I always said I wanted to be a teaching nun. I went to St. Joseph's Elementary School in East Rutherford and just always admired and looked up to my teachers and the nuns. As years passed, I dropped the nun part but never gave up the teacher part. I just love children and watching them learn and grow. They bring me so much joy.”
Robert “Swami” Browne called his sister from the hospital, saying he had a bad cold, althoug…
Moving from the classroom into administration was a big decision, and Lee said her mentor helped her to see it was the right decision.
“When I was a teacher, I had a great principal and mentor, Mr. Gussie. He saw the leadership qualities in me and encouraged me to go for my administrative degree. When I interviewed in Somers Point, I was excited to build relationships and establish programs that would develop the whole child. I quickly partnered with AtlantiCare and with their help brought a lot of healthy habits into the school.”
Asked what she enjoyed the most during her tenure at Dawes Avenue, Lee said, without hesitation, the students.
“I loved reading to them and have them read to me. I loved encouraging them to be their best and to never give up. And of course, the staff. This staff is so professional, so caring and so hardworking that the decision to leave and retire was agonizing to me. I will miss them all so much but hope through my work with Stockton University I will be around for years to come still working with teachers to bring the best practices to the students.”
For Victoria Clark, “The Nutcracker” is as much a holiday tradition as mistletoe, poinsettia…
Lee plans to return to the building once they are allowed back in with the students so she can volunteer to read to them, and then she has some fun travel plans once it is safe to do so again. A strong environmentalist, Lee said she can see herself holding gardening classes for children and perhaps even doing free assemblies to spread the healthy word. Lee has already volunteered to nurture and weed the school garden in the summer.
“Mrs. Lee has had a tremendous impact on the Somers Point School District, both students and staffulty alike," CarneyRay-Yoder said. "She has ensured the safety and security of her students through nutrition programs and her Dynamite Dolphins reward system. A perfect example of her love towards her students is her visiting homes throughout the pandemic to reward her students for their academic efforts. She is truly a leader who is very devoted to her students and staffulty.”
Lee ended the year and her career in Somers Point on Dec. 23 with a parade in her honor, riding on a firetruck with Santa Claus. Staff, parents and students lined the streets for her trip through the city.
“I hope they remember how much I love them and really cared for them," Lee said. "I hope they remember that I encouraged them to hydrate, eat healthy, exercise, work hard and to never give up.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.