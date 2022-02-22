Somers Point Plaza going through a renaissance

SOMERS POINT — The Somers Point Plaza on New Road has been going through some changes in recent years with more to come.

In the fall, Target opened its doors and Planet Fitness will soon join the department store.

Recently Donna’s Hallmark Store closed its doors. It was not because business was not strong, but rather, owners Harold and Carol Atkinson decided to retire and close three of her four Hallmark stores.

Next door, Cornhole Craze also closed.

Owner Tim Donovan, of Linwood, said they only had a one-year lease on the location and have moved their trendy operation just about a mile away at 23 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, near the Island Tan Shop. They will be open for cornhole tournaments and parties mid-March.

The vacant storefronts did not last long. Planet Fitness has signed a lease and construction will begin on the site to open a 15,000-square foot gym, according to Joe Savaro, director of asset management for Brahin Properties, the firm that owns and manages the center.

Savaro said Planet Fitness is a great fit for the center.

“We work with our businesses and our tenants and look to help them find a location where they will be successful. Somers Point Plaza is a great location right along New Road. Acme has been a strong anchor since the plaza opened in the 1960’s and now with Target as well as PetSmart and soon Planet Fitness, Somers Point Plaza will continue to be the place for customers to go,” said Savaro.

Somers Point residents are excited at the news. Although there are several other local gyms in town, Planet Fitness is a more affordable option, starting at $10 a month.

Megan Buskirk, 23, and Felix Vazquez, 23, both of Somers Point, were thrilled to hear a gym was entering the plaza. They both currently go to Milton and Betty Katz JCC Fitness Center in Margate, for $80 a month for the two of them. Vazquez enjoys going there because of the pools and basketball courts, but Buskirk "would definitely transfer" to the new gym, which is only minutes away from home.

Zanaisa Cutler, 22, and Christian Marin, 23, both of Atlantic City, were also enthusiastic about the idea of a new gym in the plaza, especially because they go to the new Target across the street frequently.

They don't have gym memberships right now, but when asked if they would consider buying a membership, Cutler said, "100%."

Robin McGregor, of Somers Point, is also excited for the new gym. Her daughter is a 20-year-old student at the University of Delaware, and has a Planet Fitness membership for when she is home.

"My daughter is excited. She goes to the one in Egg Harbor Township, so it would be much easier for her. Maybe I'll go to!" McGregor said.

Some residents are disappointed that Donna's Hallmark closed, but according to signs on the storefront a Norman's Hallmark will be opening in the Plaza in the early spring.

“There will be no vacant storefronts in the Plaza,” said Savaro.

Playa Bowl, a healthy food franchise operation, will be next to the Verizon store and Trinity Rehabilitation will move into the spot next to PetSmart.

“When it comes down to it, real estate really is all about the location and there is a lot of interest in Somers Point. Taco Bell wanted to be in Somers Point, and we were happy to use some of the McNaughton’s Garden Center property to make that possible,” said Savaro.

Lee Brahin, CEO of Brahin Properties is the grandson of Leon Freeman who purchased and built the Somers Point Plaza in the early 1960s.

Brahin is excited about the Somers Point Plaza. He said it has been a project that has occurred in phases to keep the Plaza updated. New fronts on all the buildings, LED lighting and repaving the parking lot were all recent improvements that increased the value of the Plaza.

“This is very satisfying to be able to find the right tenants that work in a community,” said Brahin, who has been in retail development and multi-development shopping centers for three decades. “Planet Fitness is a perfect fit for Somers Point. We have two of their facilities in Brooklawn and Mantua and they are great with the most up-to-date equipment, very clean, lockers, showers and they are very affordable. They fill a need in the area and they wanted to be in Somers Point. I am excited to be able to bring them in.”

Somers Point Mayor Jack Glasser is happy that Planet Fitness is coming to the shopping center. He said Brahin Properties has been a good community partner and added that City Council has the mindset that the city is open for business.

“We work with businesses that are a reasonable fit for the city and what we ask of them we feel is reasonable as well,” said Glasser.

Brahin Properties has a large presence in Somers Point commercial properties. Aside from the Somers Point Plaza, they own and lease Chipotle, McNaughton’s Garden Center, Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Dollar General, Advanced Auto, CVS Pharmacy and Platinum Car Wash. They also lease the Shore Health Park on Bethel Road. Brahin Properties has properties in five states including New Jersey.