Somers Point Planning Board to discuss Target plans

The Somers Point Planning Board will meet Wednesday to continue discussing plans for a Target being built at the former Kmart site.
Included in the talks will be leasing and preliminary site plans for the property at 250 New Road. A start date for construction has not been announced.
Support Local Journalism
The city on Oct. 17 announced the site was expected to be reopened as a Target, and it was confirmed by the city Construction and Code Enforcement offices.
If approved, the Target would be part of a strip mall that includes Big Lots, a hair salon and a pet store.
The Kmart closed at the end of 2019, one of four stores in New Jersey to do so under a plan by owners Transform Co.
littleleague (19)
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
littleleague (3)
littleleague (7)
littleleague (22)
littleleague (30)
littleleague (25)
littleleague (11)
littleleague (8)
littleleague (4)
littleleague (17)
littleleague (29)
littleleague (9)
littleleague (23)
littleleague (6)
littleleague (10)
littleleague (18)
littleleague (1)
littleleague (14)
littleleague (26)
littleleague (27)
littleleague (13)
littleleague (15)
littleleague (16)
littleleague (21)
littleleague (2)
littleleague (28)
littleleague (12)
littleleague (5)
littleleague (20)
littleleague (24)
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.