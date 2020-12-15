 Skip to main content
Somers Point Planning Board to discuss Target plans
Target Store

A Target is expected to open at the site of the former Kmart in Somers Point, according to the city.

 Press archives

The Somers Point Planning Board will meet Wednesday to continue discussing plans for a Target being built at the former Kmart site.

Included in the talks will be leasing and preliminary site plans for the property at 250 New Road. A start date for construction has not been announced.

The city on Oct. 17 announced the site was expected to be reopened as a Target, and it was confirmed by the city Construction and Code Enforcement offices.

If approved, the Target would be part of a strip mall that includes Big Lots, a hair salon and a pet store.

The Kmart closed at the end of 2019, one of four stores in New Jersey to do so under a plan by owners Transform Co.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

