Somers Point passes civil service police ordinance
Police Headquarters, 1 W New Jersey Ave #2, Somers Point

 Samantha Lynam, For The Press

SOMERS POINT — The city will be permitted to hire entry-level police officers more easily because of an ordinance passed Thursday.

City Council unanimously adopted a measure that would allow the Police Department to hire officers who haven't completed their civil service requirements.

Somers Point is a civil service jurisdiction, overseen by the New Jersey Civil Service Commission. Entry-level officers are typically required to pass specific requirements, including physical exams. Those are now no longer required by the rule, which Jeff Lancaster, president of Mainland PBA Local 77, Somers Point's police union, says will make hiring officers from outside civil service jurisdictions easier.

Gov. Phil Murphy last year signed into law a bill authorizing civil service municipalities to enact the rule, if they pass an ordinance and anti-nepotism policies.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

