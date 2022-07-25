 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Somers Point man dies after being hit while crossing Route 52

SOMERS POINT — A 54-year-old city man crossing Route 52 on Saturday night was fatally struck and killed by a car headed westbound, police said.

The crash happened in front of the Economy Motel Inn & Suites, police said.

The man was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where he later died from his injuries.

The man's name was not immediately released.

The driver, a 54-year-old woman from Mount Laurel, Burlington County, and her 85-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries, police said.

Neither speed nor impairment are suspected of causing the crash, police said.

The crash is being investigated both by city police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Collision Unit.

The Prosecutor's Office deferred questions about the man's identity to city police.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

