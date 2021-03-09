Somers Point man charged in destruction of roadside memorial in Linwood

LINWOOD — Police on Monday announced charges against the Somers Point man responsible for the destruction of a roadside memorial Feb. 24.
Stephen Symnoksi was charged with criminal mischief a day after the incident, Linwood Police Public Information Officer Lieutenant Steve Cunningham said in the release.
Symnoski is pending court.
On the evening of Feb. 24, police received a call of a man destroying the memorial of 18-year-old Nikk Marvel, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver in 2004.
An eyewitness report, which was corroborated by two off-duty officers who were passing by the area at the time, helped police identify and eventually located Symnoski.
