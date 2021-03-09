 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Somers Point man charged in destruction of roadside memorial in Linwood
0 comments
top story

Somers Point man charged in destruction of roadside memorial in Linwood

{{featured_button_text}}

LINWOOD — Police on Monday announced charges against the Somers Point man responsible for the destruction of a roadside memorial Feb. 24.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Stephen Symnoksi was charged with criminal mischief a day after the incident, Linwood Police Public Information Officer Lieutenant Steve Cunningham said in the release.

Symnoski is pending court.

On the evening of Feb. 24, police received a call of a man destroying the memorial of 18-year-old Nikk Marvel, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver in 2004.

An eyewitness report, which was corroborated by two off-duty officers who were passing by the area at the time, helped police identify and eventually located Symnoski.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

1960s civil rights activist now vaccine activist

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News