EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Somers Point man died Tuesday morning on the Garden State Parkway after his car went up in flames.

The accident was reported at 10:20 a.m. on the parkway north at milepost 39.7, Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Carl Tobie, 59, was driving a Honda Accord when it struck a Nissan Infiniti, Trooper Alejandro Goez said. The other driver was not injured.

Tobie’s car left the road and became engulfed in flames, Goez said. Tobie was pronounced dead at the scene, and there were no other people in the car.

An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death is pending, and officials are investigating the circumstances of the accident, Goez said.

 

