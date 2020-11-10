 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Somers Point jazz festival postponed until October 2021
0 comments
top story

Somers Point jazz festival postponed until October 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
Randy Brecker by John Abbott

Grammy Award-winning jazz trumpeter Randy Brecker will be the headliner for the OceanFirst Bank Foundation Jazz at the Point Festival in October 2021 in Somers Point.

 JOHN ABBOTT / PROVIDED

SOMERS POINT — This weekend's OceanFirst Bank Foundation Jazz at the Point Festival, featuring Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Randy Brecker, has been postponed until next October.

The festival was postponed mainly due to new restrictions placed on bars and restaurants by Gov. Phil Murphy that take effect Thursday, said Joseph Donofrio, artistic director and vice president for the South Jersey Jazz Society, which puts on the festival.

Brecker was scheduled to perform at the Gateway Playhouse on Bay Avenue, but the Nicole Glover Quartet was originally scheduled to play past 10 p.m. Friday at Gregory's Restaurant & Bar on Shore Road. Murphy said Monday bars and restaurants must close inside by 10 p.m.

Another Jazz at the Point venue, Fitzpatrick's Deli & Steakhouse on New Road, closed Monday because someone was exposed to COVID-19. Fitzpatrick's was supposed to host the E. Shawn Qaissaunee Duo at 11 a.m. Sunday.

"All of the venues were concerned," Donofrio said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Besides the 10 p.m. closing time indoors, bar seating also has been prohibited.

The Brecker concert was impacted by the 25% indoor capacity seating rule, Donofrio said. Only 59 seats were available inside the Gateway Playhouse for each planned show, but some people purchased tickets to attend by themselves. They could not be seated near strangers, so the first show's capacity shrunk from 59 seats to 40 seats, Donofrio said.

The South Jersey Jazz Society gives out an annual Bob Simon scholarship award to aspiring middle school and high school students. This year's recipient was supposed to receive the award in person prior to the start of the first Brecker show. The recipient tested positive for COVID-19, Donofrio said.

"Everything was going against us," Donofrio said. "I'm so disappointed. There were eclectic shows, something for everybody."

All of the artists, including Brecker, have committed to performing at the festival in October, Donofrio said.

PHOTOS of Joe Donofrio's 'Happy Place' in Brigantine

1 of 32

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

'Mobsters and Jazz' heads to Somers Point

The South Jersey Jazz Society’s “Ed Vezinho/Jim Ward Big Band will perform “Mobsters and Jazz” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Josie Kelly’s …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News