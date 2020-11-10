Somers Point hosted jazz festival postponed until October

The OceanFirst Bank Foundation Jazz at the Point Festival, featuring Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Randy Brecker this weekend in Somers Point, has been postponed until next October.

The festival was postponed mainly due to new restrictions placed on bars and restaurants that were issued by Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday, said Joseph Donofrio, the artistic director and vice president for the South Jersey Jazz Society, who puts on the festival.

Brecker was scheduled to perform at the Gateway Playhouse, but the Nicole Glover Quartet was originally scheduled to play past 10 p.m. Friday at Gregory's Restaurant & Bar on Shore Road, but Murphy announced bars and restaurants must close inside by 10 p.m.

Another Jazz at the Point venue, Fitzpatrick's Deli & Steakhouse on New Road, closed on Monday because someone was exposed to COVID-19. Fitzpatrick's was supposed to host the E. Shawn Qaissaunee Duo at 11 a.m. Sunday.

"All of the venues were concerned," Donofrio said.

Besides the 10 p.m. closing time indoors, bar seating has also been prohibited, Donofrio said.