Somers Point hosted jazz festival postponed until October

The OceanFirst Bank Foundation Jazz at the Point Festival, featuring Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Randy Brecker this weekend in Somers Point, has been postponed until next October.
The festival was postponed mainly due to new restrictions placed on bars and restaurants that were issued by Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday, said Joseph Donofrio, the artistic director and vice president for the South Jersey Jazz Society, who puts on the festival.
Brecker was scheduled to perform at the Gateway Playhouse, but the Nicole Glover Quartet was originally scheduled to play past 10 p.m. Friday at Gregory's Restaurant & Bar on Shore Road, but Murphy announced bars and restaurants must close inside by 10 p.m.
Another Jazz at the Point venue, Fitzpatrick's Deli & Steakhouse on New Road, closed on Monday because someone was exposed to COVID-19. Fitzpatrick's was supposed to host the E. Shawn Qaissaunee Duo at 11 a.m. Sunday.
"All of the venues were concerned," Donofrio said.
Besides the 10 p.m. closing time indoors, bar seating has also been prohibited, Donofrio said.
The Brecker concert was impacted by the 25% indoor capacity seating rule, Donofrio said. Only 59 seats were available inside the Gateway Playhouse for each planned show, but some people purchased tickets to attend by themselves. They could not be seated near strangers, so the first show's capacity shrunk from 59 seats to 40 seats, Donofrio said.
The South Jersey Jazz Society gives out an annual Bob Simon scholarship award to aspiring middle school and high school students. This year's recipient was supposed to receive the award in person prior to the start of the first Brecker show. The recipient tested positive for COVID-19, Donofrio said.
"Everything was going against us," Donofrio said. "I'm so disappointed. There were eclectic shows, something for everybody."
All of the artists, including Brecker, have committed to performing at the festival in October, Donofrio said.
