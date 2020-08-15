SOMERS POINT — Although technically closed due to COVID-19, the Somers Point Historical Museum on Saturday held an open house to show off its new renovations.
The renovations were made in preparation for a collection of maritime relics donated by the Linwood Historical Society. Included were model ships, 19th century boatyard equipment and two boats that will be displayed in front of the museum once Plexiglas becomes available again.
"I think it looks wonderful because they have more space than we had any option to ever get," Linwood historian Carolyn Patterson said.
Linwood's museum was previously housed in what would become the city's library. As time passed and the library needed more space, the museum got smaller until it could no longer display the maritime collection.
"(The collection) found a good home with a good group of people working at the job," Patterson said.
When Arthur L. Handson III started an environmentally friendly company to create a disinfect…
Live music was performed outside the museum for the occasion, and local artist Anthony Hillman made shore bird wooden carvings.
The site of the Somers Point Historical Museum was originally built in 1886 as a public library and Baptist church. The city's historical society, founded in 1987, worked for 15 years to bring a museum to the area. In 2004, the building officially reopened as a museum.
Renovations for the maritime collection included new slat board walls and glass display cases.
The museum is seasonal, only opening three months out of the year in the summer. With renovations beginning in January, Museum Director Sally Hastings said the original plan was to open months ago.
"Initially, we were going to do it in June," Hastings said. "But because we didn't open, we took a little bit longer and added in more features that we would've had in June."
Atlantic County health officials reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 for the fifth co…
Among the recent changes, Hastings said, were the removal of a desk to increase space and the creation of a corner replicating a 19th century boatyard. The corner had an authentic table and tools from the period.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, also made an appearance at the open house. He chatted with visitors and museum staff and presented them with a proclamation congratulating the museum.
"When you have good people who work so hard for their town and for their community and the region, you have to let them know it's a big deal and you appreciate what they're doing," Van Drew said. "These folks work so hard to make all this happen. It's not easy to do. These are very delicate items. And every year, they go forward a little more. Every year, it gets a little bit better. And as I always say, those that don't study their history and learn their history are obviously bound to repeat it."
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.