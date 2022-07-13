 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Somers Point Good Old Days festival to return Sept. 10

Classic hot rod at the Good Old Days festival

An old hot rod is on display alongside other classic cars at the Good Old Day festival in Somers Point in 2021. The four-decade-old tradition will be held on Sept. 10 this year at John F. Kennedy Memorial Park.

 

 Press archives

SOMERS POINT — The Good Old Days festival, a four-decade-old tradition in the city, will be held Sept. 10 at John F. Kennedy Memorial Park, the Somers Point Historical Society and the Festival Organizing Committee said this week.

This year’s festival will include an antique car show, carnival games, inflatable attractions, police K-9 units, karate and a magician, organizers said. More than 20 community groups and vendors will be at the event, with some offering food, such as hamburgers and hot dogs. Live music will be played on two stages from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit spgoodolddays.com. For sponsorship and vendor opportunities, contact City Councilman Sean McGuigan, festival chairman, at seantmcg@comcast.net or 609-402-5062.

