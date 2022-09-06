Somers Point Good Old Days Festival to feature range of musical guests

SOMERS POINT — An array of musical guests will set the tone for the annual Good Old Days Festival on Saturday at Kennedy Park.

The Billy Walton Band is scheduled to headline the festival, organizers said in a news release. Other performers includes Danny Eyer, Rich “Megahertz” Kurtz and Patty Blee.

Walton is a veteran Jersey Shore guitar player. His bandmates include Shane Luckenbough, William Paris on bass, Eric Safka on the Hammond B3 organ, Tom Petraccaro on saxophone and Bruce Krywinski Jr. on trumpet. Destinee Monroe provides vocals. The band has toured across the eastern United States and Europe.

Walton has played lead guitar for Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes and has performed with Little Steven Van Zandt, Gary U.S. Bonds and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler.

Eyer and Kurtz will put on a show honoring the Beatles' Paul McCartney and John Lennon.

Blee is a guitarist with a history of putting on shows throughout the area. Her style is influenced by blues, country, folk and rock. She will be joined by musicians Mike Puggi and Toni Teschner.

Live music is just one part of the festival. There will be an antique-car show, vendors, community groups, carnival games, a dunk tank, inflatables, a magician, and karate and police dog demonstrations. Food and drink includes hamburgers and hot dogs, a beer garden and a wine-tasting station.

Free shuttle service will be available from the Dawes Avenue School, Fire House No.1 on Bethel Road, Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar on Shore Road, and the Jordan Road School.

For more information, visit spgoodolddays.com, or contact City Councilman Sean McGuigan, the chairman of the festival organizing committee, at seantmcg@comcast.net or 609-402-5062.