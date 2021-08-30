Somers Point Good Old Days Festival set to return

SOMERS POINT — The city's Good Old Days Festival returns for its 41st year.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 at John F. Kennedy Memorial Park.

Last year the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be children’s entertainment including carnival games, magician, karate demonstrations, as well as K-9 demonstrations, over 20 vendors and community groups, food and treats including hot dogs and hamburgers fresh from the grill.

This year's event will include live music on two different stages.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Lawrence “Bud” Kern Scholarship Foundation. Established in 1979 in honor of Lawrence “Bud” Kern, former Recreation Commission Chairperson and Little League President.

The fund recognizes graduating Somers Point high school students who have demonstrated community spirit and pride through their involvement in civic and scholastic activities while displaying a singular dedication to a purpose.

