Somers Point Good Old Days Festival set to return

SOMERS POINT — The city's Good Old Days Festival returns for its 41st year.
The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 at John F. Kennedy Memorial Park.
Last year the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be children’s entertainment including carnival games, magician, karate demonstrations, as well as K-9 demonstrations, over 20 vendors and community groups, food and treats including hot dogs and hamburgers fresh from the grill.
This year's event will include live music on two different stages.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Lawrence “Bud” Kern Scholarship Foundation. Established in 1979 in honor of Lawrence “Bud” Kern, former Recreation Commission Chairperson and Little League President.
The fund recognizes graduating Somers Point high school students who have demonstrated community spirit and pride through their involvement in civic and scholastic activities while displaying a singular dedication to a purpose.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.