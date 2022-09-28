 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Somers Point golf tournament helps send kids to Florida

  • 0
092822-pac-hom-sunshinephoto1.jpg

The 27th annual Sunshine Golf Classic, sponsored by the Messner Foundation, was held Sept. 12 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point.

 Donald B. Kravitz, provided

Volunteers from the All-Volunteer Cape Atlantic Chapter of the Sunshine Foundation held their 27th annual Sunshine Golf Classic, sponsored by the Messner Foundation, on Sept. 12 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point. Money raised will answer the dream of Jayden, diagnosed with low-functioning autism. Jayden loves Star Wars and dreams of visiting Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The tournament has sent almost 100 children and their families to Disney World, SeaWorld, Universal Studios, Legoland Florida and the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village in Central Florida over the years. The goal of the tournament is to raise money to sponsor dreams for children served by the Sunshine Foundation. For more information, visit sunshinefoundation.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Staff changes Prince William has already made

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News