Somers Point golf tournament helps send kids to Florida

Volunteers from the All-Volunteer Cape Atlantic Chapter of the Sunshine Foundation held their 27th annual Sunshine Golf Classic, sponsored by the Messner Foundation, on Sept. 12 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point. Money raised will answer the dream of Jayden, diagnosed with low-functioning autism. Jayden loves Star Wars and dreams of visiting Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The tournament has sent almost 100 children and their families to Disney World, SeaWorld, Universal Studios, Legoland Florida and the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village in Central Florida over the years. The goal of the tournament is to raise money to sponsor dreams for children served by the Sunshine Foundation. For more information, visit sunshinefoundation.org.