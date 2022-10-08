 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Somers Point gardening club refreshes plants at base of Ocean City bridge

Volunteers from the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point replaced the summer blooms in all eight containers at the Ocean City bridge corners with daffodil bulbs, yellow mums and purple cabbages.

A fundraiser bus trip is scheduled for Nov. 29 to celebrate Christmas at Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania. Reservations are limited, and forms are available at Somers Point City Hall or the Somers Point branch of the Atlantic County Library. For more information, call Rosemary Evans at 609-214-6967.

