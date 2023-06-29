SOMERS POINT — The local farmers market returns and will be held on the grounds of the historic Somers Mansion.
“We have just embarked on our second season and are off to a great start,” Rob Hopkins, a member of the Somers Point Economic Development Advisory Commission which organizes the market organizer, said in a recent press release.
The market, located at 1000 Shore Road, is held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Sept. 2 and features more than 20 vendors offering fresh produce, local honey, seafood, lobster rolls, fresh cut flowers, organic soaps, homemade goods and more.
Vendor fees are donated to The Patriots for Somers Mansion, an organization that leases the historic site from the state and maintains the property.
For more information, email localfarmstand@yahoo.com.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
