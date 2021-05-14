Somers Point continues Bay Avenue revitalization with tiki tour opening

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While fielding questions, Toner took the raft south toward the Route 52 causeway before looping around back to the marina.

The 46-year-old, originally from the Philadelphia area, believes his business could become a catalyst for the entire city.

"We're super excited about it," Toner said. "What is unique about this business is we can really funnel business to other restaurants. We're going to make arrangements with a couple of the different waterfront restaurants to be able to drop passengers off there at the end of their trip."

Owen called the last few years in Somers Point a "resurgence" with nationwide businesses like Chipotle coming and the soon-to-be Target. Tony Beef, a burger restaurant founded in Galloway Township, recently opened its second location in Somers Point.

The city has also made it easier for boaters to visit. The Higbee Avenue marina, where Pau Hana's rafts will be stationed, was a $1.5 million project completed last summer. As a transient marina, boat owners are able to dock for free for up to three days.

"It's nice because we're going to get more people down there," Recreation Director Doug Shallcross said of these new openings. "The more people, the more money everybody makes and everybody's happy.