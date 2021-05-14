Somers Point continues Bay Avenue revitalization with tiki tour opening

SOMERS POINT — Mike Owen said Friday marked another card in the deck for Somers Point.
The councilman was one of a few officials to attend the grand opening of Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours, the latest in a line of efforts to attract tourists and businesses to the small shore town.
"Good things are to come this summer once we get through the pandemic," Owen added.
Pau Hana offers two-hour water trips on Tiki-style rafts stocked with their own bars and bar seating. Adding to the theme, tropical covers of radio hits emanate through speakers while guests are on the ride.
Ranging from $350 to $450 for up to six people currently, trips have already been booked for anything from birthday parties to bachelor parties. The company announced its eventual arrival to Somers Point in February, and co-owner Brian Toner said they received 250 bookings within three days after that announcement.
"Everybody was just calling and texting, 'I need to get out,' 'I can't wait for the summer,' 'I can't wait to celebrate with my family' for a birthday or an anniversary or whatever," Toner said. "We had a guy calling to do a proposal on the boat."
Before the first official trip Friday at 11:45 a.m., Toner, with his wife and co-owner Jennifer, welcomed members of city council and the media with a 20-minute demonstration ride on the Great Egg Harbor Bay.
While fielding questions, Toner took the raft south toward the Route 52 causeway before looping around back to the marina.
The 46-year-old, originally from the Philadelphia area, believes his business could become a catalyst for the entire city.
"We're super excited about it," Toner said. "What is unique about this business is we can really funnel business to other restaurants. We're going to make arrangements with a couple of the different waterfront restaurants to be able to drop passengers off there at the end of their trip."
Owen called the last few years in Somers Point a "resurgence" with nationwide businesses like Chipotle coming and the soon-to-be Target. Tony Beef, a burger restaurant founded in Galloway Township, recently opened its second location in Somers Point.
The city has also made it easier for boaters to visit. The Higbee Avenue marina, where Pau Hana's rafts will be stationed, was a $1.5 million project completed last summer. As a transient marina, boat owners are able to dock for free for up to three days.
"It's nice because we're going to get more people down there," Recreation Director Doug Shallcross said of these new openings. "The more people, the more money everybody makes and everybody's happy.
"I'm local to the area, so I know what it was like for some of the local businesses. People around here had nothing to do last summer. Now that there are even more options, it's going to be even better."
Councilman-at-large Joseph McCarrie acknowledged Somers Point's reputation as the town tourists just go to drink since Ocean City is a dry town. With the efforts over the last few years, he believes the narrative can change.
"We're very confident because we have the business community behind us," McCarrie said. "We have the citizens behind us. It's not just us as individuals who are elected. It's really the entire community that's focused in this area. We're a family community that's open year-round, and we just happen to have a great summertime experience that we want others to enjoy. I can see businesses really doing well here."
