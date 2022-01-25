 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Somers Point considers altering entry-level police hiring requirements
Somers Point considers altering entry-level police hiring requirements

Police Headquarters, 1 W New Jersey Ave #2, Somers Point

Police Headquarters in Somers Point, NJ Tuesday Nov 16, 2021.

 Samantha Lynam, For The Press

SOMERS POINT — City Council is mulling an ordinance that would change how entry-level police officers are hired in the city.

Under the proposed ordinance, which was introduced Jan. 13, the city’s police department could hire officers who have not completed their civil service requirements but have passed police training.

The ordinance is expected to be up again for vote at the next City Council meeting Thursday, after which the new law, if passed, would become official.

Typically, municipalities under the Civil Service Commission, such as Somers Point, require entry-level officers to complete the exam. Gov. Phil Murphy agreed to be lenient with the rule, signing into law a bill that would allow towns within the commission to opt-out of the requirement.

According to the proposed ordinance, the city council will need to adopt the legislation into its bylaws before the practice becomes acceptable. It’ll also need to construct an anti-nepotism policy before any entry-level officers can be hired under the changed rules.

Somers Point solicitor Thomas Smith, who helped draft the ordinance, said the new rule would help the city save money because it does not have to hire and then pay an entry-level officer to attend the necessary courses to meet the qualifications.

City police are represented by Mainland PBA Local 77, which represents multiple departments in Atlantic County, including Absecon, Hammonton and Egg Harbor Township.

Attempts to contact the union’s president, Jeff Lancaster, for comment were unsuccessful.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

