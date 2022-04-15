Somers Point clears path for state ban on plastic bags

SOMERS POINT — Council adopted an ordinance repealing their own local bag ban during Thursday's city council meeting, but that doesn't mean plastic bags will be available at stores this spring.

Rather, the local law will soon be unnecessary once a state law takes effect May 4 prohibiting the use of single-use plastic carryout bags, single-use paper carryout bags, polystyrene foam food service products, and single-use plastic straws. Council said they were repealing the local law, since the state one supersedes it.

In other business, Council President Janice Johnston said a steering committee ants to do a corridor study from the mansion down to Franklin Avenue, due to the increased development and activity along Shore Road, which encompasses from the bridge down to Ocean Heights Avenue. The study could result in stricter speed limits and other traffic control measures aimed at increasing safety.

The city may also be hosting a power boat race in the county park July 2nd and 3rd, said Councilman Mike Owen, although Owen stressed the race won't happen unless it's approved by the Coast Guard.

During the public portion of the meeting, the Sam Dickerson, of Absecon, said he was the Atlantic county representative for a grassroots organization 2nd Amendment organization and asked the council for a resolution supporting "responsible, law abiding" firearm supporters.

Council said they will look into Dickerson's request, but didn't say anything definitive about the suggested firearm resolution.

The meeting ended with the closed, executive portion of the town meeting. The next Somers Point town council meeting will be April 28.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

