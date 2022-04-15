 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Somers Point clears path for state ban on plastic bags

  • 0
Photo: emx_010120_sus_plastic (copy)

Somers Point officials repealed their own local plastic bag ban to allow for a state law to take effect next month.  (FILE PHOTO VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

SOMERS POINT — Council adopted an ordinance repealing their own local  bag ban during Thursday's city council meeting, but that doesn't mean plastic  bags will be available at stores this spring.

Rather, the local law will soon be unnecessary once a state law takes effect May 4 prohibiting the use of single-use plastic carryout bags, single-use paper carryout bags, polystyrene foam food service products, and single-use plastic straws. Council said they were repealing the local law, since the state one supersedes it.

In other business, Council President Janice Johnston said a steering committee ants to do a corridor study from the mansion down to Franklin Avenue, due to the increased development and activity along Shore Road, which encompasses from the bridge down to Ocean Heights Avenue. The study could result in stricter speed limits and other traffic control measures aimed at increasing safety.

The city may also be hosting a  power boat race in the county park July 2nd and 3rd, said Councilman Mike Owen, although Owen stressed the race won't happen unless it's approved by the Coast Guard.

People are also reading…

During the public portion of the meeting, the Sam Dickerson, of Absecon, said he was the Atlantic county representative for a grassroots organization 2nd Amendment organization and asked the council  for a resolution supporting "responsible, law abiding" firearm supporters.

Council said they will look into Dickerson's request, but didn't say anything definitive about the suggested firearm resolution.

The meeting ended with the closed, executive portion of the town meeting. The next Somers Point town council meeting will be April 28.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Six Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in the Occupied West Bank

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News