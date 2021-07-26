Somers Point church helps fill gap for women's monthly health supplies

The Godmothers outreach is open to all ages: teens, single women, moms with daughters, grandmothers raising granddaughters — anyone having a difficult time stretching the budget to pay for monthly supplies. Members of the public may come twice a month to the church-sponsored café at 900 W. New York Ave. to pick up free supplies of items needed to stay clean and healthy.

Walk-ins are welcome the first Monday of each month from 8 to 10 a.m., and the first Tuesday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. The ladies who staff the outreach will provide a pre-packed bag of feminine products, shampoo, soap, lotion, toothpaste and toothbrushes — or individuals can pack a bag of specific needs. And for those who can’t make it during those hours or have transportation problems, Godmothers will accommodate by opening upon request and even make deliveries.

“Whatever your circumstance, hopefully this help will get you through it,” said Ballard. “Come in, sit, have a cup of coffee. The world will wait. Life can get hard, but sooner or later you will get through your difficult season.”

The group hopes word will spread and more women will make use of the service. For more information, call Mission Point Church at 609-231-5280 or Ballard at 609-398-6122.