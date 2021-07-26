Somers Point church helps fill gap for women's monthly health supplies

Gayle Ballard believes hardships and challenges are just seasons in life and will pass in time. Still, a little help to cope with the rough times can sometimes make all the difference.
Ballard is part of a group of about a dozen women at Mission Point Church in Somers Point who have formed a new outreach called the Godmother Ministry. Its purpose is to help area women experiencing economic hardships by suppling the most basic need of feminine hygiene supplies.
Women can’t use public benefits like WIC or SNAP or aid from other assistance programs for feminine products, and the New Jersey Food Bank also does not supply women with these essentials, which is not common knowledge to the general public. Some local school districts also do not include feminine products in their budgets for the nurses to distribute, meaning teachers and health office staff must purchase these essentials themselves to provide for their students.
The national nonprofit Helping Women Period deals with the issue of menstrual equity. According to its website, the lack of access to menstrual health products for people who are either homeless or low income is appalling. Each month, this leaves countless people without the products many take for granted.
“I’m almost 80 years old and for most of my life I did not know that. These things should not be a luxury,” said Ballard, explaining the Godmothers Ministry was created so that girls and women in the local community have access to these essentials.
The Godmothers outreach is open to all ages: teens, single women, moms with daughters, grandmothers raising granddaughters — anyone having a difficult time stretching the budget to pay for monthly supplies. Members of the public may come twice a month to the church-sponsored café at 900 W. New York Ave. to pick up free supplies of items needed to stay clean and healthy.
Walk-ins are welcome the first Monday of each month from 8 to 10 a.m., and the first Tuesday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. The ladies who staff the outreach will provide a pre-packed bag of feminine products, shampoo, soap, lotion, toothpaste and toothbrushes — or individuals can pack a bag of specific needs. And for those who can’t make it during those hours or have transportation problems, Godmothers will accommodate by opening upon request and even make deliveries.
“Whatever your circumstance, hopefully this help will get you through it,” said Ballard. “Come in, sit, have a cup of coffee. The world will wait. Life can get hard, but sooner or later you will get through your difficult season.”
The group hopes word will spread and more women will make use of the service. For more information, call Mission Point Church at 609-231-5280 or Ballard at 609-398-6122.
The Godmothers philosophy is to share their plenty with those in need, so that in time that person will be in a position to share their plenty with someone else who needs it. If you would like to donate toiletry items, visit mymissionpoint.com.
PHOTOS Godmothers Ministry at Mission Point Church
Contact: 609-272-7295
