Local students were honored with scholarship awards from the Somers Point Business Association during a networking breakfast at Josie Kelly’s Public House on May 17.
The Lou DeScioli Scholarship Awards, named after the long-time Somers Point business and community leader, were awarded to Caroline Endicott, Nick Wagner and Maddie Gregory. Each individual received a $500 scholarship.
Endicott, of Somers Point, has worked at Greate Bay Country Club and Charlie’s Bar and Restaurant and is attending Stockton University. Wagner, a lifelong resident of Somers Point, works at The Clam Bar and will attend Wagner College. Maddie Gregory, of Linwood, works at Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar and will attend Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. Each applicant had to submit a 500-word essay describing the impact they have made on the business at which they are employed.
The SPBA, in existence for more than 40 years, brings together businesses and professionals to promote, improve, develop and advance the business climate in Somers Point. For more information, visit somerspointba.org.
