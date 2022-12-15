 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Somers Point Business Association announces new scholarships

SOMERS POINT — The Somers Point Business Association recently announced the establishment of the Lou DeScioli Scholarship Awards, inspired by longtime Somers Point business and community leader Lou DeScioli.

The association will award three $500 scholarships in the name of DeScioli to students who work at a business in Somers Point. High school seniors and current college students are eligible to apply.

Applicants must submit an approximately 500-word essay describing the impact they have made on the Somers Point business at which they are employed. The essay should also provide three examples of how their efforts positively impacted customer relations and improved business practices.

Essays must be submitted to somerspointba@gmail.com by March 1.

