SOMERS POINT — Locals and visitors to the shore can enjoy live music on the beach Fridays during the city's 30th annual Beach Concert Series.
The series will take place 7 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 8 at the bandstand at William Morrow Beach, located on Bay Avenue between Higbee and New Jersey avenues. A "bonus show" will also be offered July 4.
The event lineup includes international recording artists and Grammy Award winners, members of the Rock and Roll and International Blues halls of fame, as well as regional acts performing in genres such as country, classic rock, jazz and more.
Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring a beach chair or blanket. Limited snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, email somerspointbeachconcerts@yahoo.com.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
