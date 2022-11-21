Somers Point bar keen on soccer gets boost from World Cup fanatics

SOMERS POINT — John and Patti Albright enjoyed watching the U.S. Men's soccer team take on Wales in the FIFA World Cup on Monday from Josie Kelly's Public House, but nothing can beat watching in Germany after their son Chris made the team in 2006.

"The World Cup was such a phenomenal experience because of the people," Patti Albright said. "The crowds were so good."

The event finds a way to unite people from opposite countries, even when there's tension, she said.

"It was always nice," she said, wearing her son's 2006 replica national team jersey while seated at the bar.

The Albrights were among 30 to 50 fans eager to see the U.S. men's soccer team play in the tournament for the first time in 3,066 days — not that anyone was counting.

The men failed to qualify for the last World Cup tournament, which was held in Russia in 2018.

This time around, New Jersey is responsible for producing three of Team USA's players — Brenden Aaronson, of Medford, Burlington County; Matt Turner, the goalkeeper from Park Ridge, Bergen County; and Gregg Berhalter, of Tenafly, Bergen County.

That's why Monday afternoon felt more like a weekend than the middle of a workday, as customers sipped different types of beer, shared laughs, cheered and gave high-fives throughout 90 minutes of soccer.

Owner Kathleen Lloyd said the atmosphere gradually built from noon until the 2 p.m. kickoff.

Cheers erupted when Timothy Weah kicked the ball past Wales' goaltender Wayne Hennessey, giving the U.S. a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute. Wales equalized the game in the 82nd minute when Gareth Bale converted a penalty. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. The United States takes on England on Friday in their second group game.

A handful of those at the restaurant showed their American pride by wearing their favorite player's jersey.

This is the first World Cup the United States has been in since Josie Kelly's opened in 2018.

Lloyd's enthusiastic about the crowd for Friday's match between the U.S. and England.

"I think that a pub is a reflection of what the ownership likes, and we're soccer fans," Lloyd said while pinning decorations around the bar before the start of the game. "A lot of people that work here are soccer fans, so that just kind of added to the momentum of being a soccer bar."

The World Cup is the biggest sporting event in the world. Thirty-two countries are playing in Qatar, a small nation in the Middle East that borders Saudi Arabia.

The winning team will earn the right to be named the best soccer team on earth, and bragging rights for their country.

Having grown up in New York City, Dan Kupper says there's no sport like soccer.

Kupper was watching Monday with friends.

"Soccer was played everywhere," Kupper said. "If you weren't as good to get picked to play football or hockey, you could play soccer. You could run and kick."

Monday's game took John Albright back to 2006 in Germany, watching his son. Chris Albright, who is now the general manager of FC Cincinnati of Major League Soccer, made 22 appearances for the national team during his career.

Chris Albright, originally from Philadelphia, was considered a top prospect in the U.S. During his national team career, he only scored one goal.

Chris Albright was originally listed as an alternate for the 2006 World Cup run, making the squad after Frankie Hejduk was injured. He never appeared in a match that tournament.

Italy went on to win its fourth World Cup title that year.

Being at the restaurant Monday brought back memories of their trip to Germany.

Soccer fans are more vocal than an NFL crowd, John Albright said.

"They're chanting all the time and singing their country's songs," he said.

Lloyd expects the crowds to grow as the tournament continues. Their passion makes the atmosphere in her bar better, she said.

"Everybody wants them (Team USA) to win," Lloyd said. "It's exciting."