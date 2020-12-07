Somers Point and Galloway Township schools move to remote learning until January

The Somers Point and Galloway Township school districts will move to remote learning until January after the region was put into a "high risk" category by the New Jersey Department of Health.
"The majority of our reported positive COVID-19 cases have been contracted outside of school," Somers Point Superintendent Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder said in a letter. "Unfortunately, this pandemic continues to spread, daily adjustments have occurred due to positive cases, close contacts needing to quarantine, and other factors out of the district’s control."
The Somers Point schools went all-remote on Monday and will continue until Friday, Jan. 15. A hybrid model is planned to go into effect on Monday, Jan. 19.
"This date for return allows for the two weeks immediately following the New Year to be remote learning and for a 14-day period of quarantine," Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder said. "As this is a fluid situation, families should be ready in the event this timeline needs to be extended."
In G
situation in the High/Orange Risk level that does not allow us to properly manage inperson
learning (e.g. too many excluded staff members and not enough substitutes).
Should the need arise, the all virtual learning will be further extended.
I realize that this transition will displease some and will be applauded by others. It comes after a great deal of consideration and was one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made. Know that I remain a strong advocate for in-person learning and the benefits it provides children academically and in terms of mental health and overall well-being. Additionally, we are planning enhancements to our hybrid model and will announce that information prior to the students' return.
You are encouraged to tune-in to our December 14th Board of Education meeting, which will be held virtually (details forthcoming). I will discuss this transition, and there will be opportunities for public comment.
As always, please contact me via email giaguintoa@gtps.k12.nj.us or at 609-748-1250, ext. 1016. Thank you and take care.
Annette C. Giaquinto, Ed.D.
Superintendent of Schools
Meeting the Standard of Excellence
609.748.1250, ext. 1016
