Some South Jersey residents have worked through 9/11 and the COVID-19 pandemic

By the time 9/11 happened, Arroyo was a member of the tactical emergency admission specialist, or TEAMS, unit with the State Police. He was at Ground Zero for more than a month, working 18-hour days at first with search and rescue and later with recovery efforts. A bus would take those involved to sleep in the enclosed parking lot of the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City.

"As horrible as the situation and the actual event was, you really got to see a whole different side of America," Arroyo said.

After working the first night at Ground Zero, Arroyo and other people he was with had not eaten for 18 hours. A man on the street was cooking hamburgers near the Javits Center. Arroyo asked the man if he could buy some. The man refused to take money and gave them to him.

"It was unbelievable. People would come up to us and see if they could give us clothing," Arroyo said.

Holden volunteered as a chaplain at Ground Zero from March through May 2002 to provide spiritual and emotional support to any of the first responders and workers that needed it. He was there with the Four Chaplains Chapel & Memorial Foundation, out of Philadelphia.