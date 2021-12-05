Some South Jersey nursing homes dealing with decreases in staff due to COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Along with problems hiring, Seashore Gardens has fewer residents than prior to when the pandemic started. Before the pandemic, occupancy was between 91% and 94%, Klein said. Currently, occupancy is between 80% and 82%.

Other facilities also may have experienced a decrease in residents, Klein said.

The American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living created an eight-hour course to recruit and train temporary nurse aides to help providers during the pandemic.

Temporary nurse aides can assist with things such as helping residents in the dining room, Klein said.

As the pandemic initially spread in New Jersey, the difficulty of attracting and keeping nurses and nurse’s aides in nursing homes increased. Some workers fled over fears of exposure to the virus. Others were lured to less stressful work at similar or higher pay in stores and restaurants. Some were laid off by homes as occupancy fell.

Trotter said it takes more than money to make a career as a CNA.

“It’s really tough. I have seen aides and CNAs that go above and beyond,” she said. “It’s physically and mentally straining.”