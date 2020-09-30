 Skip to main content
Some South Jersey high schools bar fans from football games, as others limit capacity
Mainland vs Ocean City football

Mainland vs Ocean City during the first half of high school football game at Mainland Regional High School Friday Nov 1, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

The decision was difficult.

When the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced in mid-September that it would follow state guidance and limit attendance at outdoor events to 500 people, schools in the area scrambled to develop protocols for allowing fans into high school sports venues.

Some schools are allowing just families of players, band members or cheerleaders. Others are offering tickets on a first come, first served basis.  

But Bridgeton High School wanted to further ensure the health and safety of its athletes, coaches and staff members amid the COVID-19 pandemic, taking the step to not allow fans on the bleachers this season. Fans are permitted to watch from outside the property or along the fences on the visitors' side and end zones.

“We are in a pandemic right now, so it’s not an uncommon thing happening nationwide. Most college and professional teams are modeling no fans,” said Bridgeton athletic director Cyndy Wilks, who added that the Bridgeton Board of Education made the final decision. “I’m in complete agreement with my board. We just want to make sure the kids can have a safe and complete season. I’m trying to put the safest possible scenario together for the kids to be able to compete.”

Mainland Regional announced last week in a statement that it also would not allow spectators inside its complex or anywhere else on school property.

But with other schools allowing limited fans, Mainland’s booster club had another Zoom meeting Tuesday, with Superintendent Mark Marrone on hand, to continue its conversation about the fan policy.

After further discussion, Mainland decided to allow a limited number of fans, athletic director Mike Gatley said Wednesday.

Mainland will issue each senior player, band member and cheerleader two tickets for family. Each underclassman player will receive one ticket. The total will be about 200 fans on the home side, Gatley said.

An additional 104 tickets will be issued for the visiting team, but that number will decrease if the opposition brings its band.

No other admission will be permitted, including students.

“I’m absolutely excited about it,” Gatley said. “There is no question. We want fans and spectators at the games, but what has to happen, though, is we have to limit who those people are. That is where our (initial) concern was. We want to err on the side of caution for the kids, but at the same time we were trying to also work in as many fans as we can within safety reasons.

“I feel we came up with a plan that will help everybody.”

Masks are required for entry.

“They are going to be missed,” Gatley said about Mainland’s student fan section — the Corral Crazies. “They are second to none. I’m disappointed for them as much as I am for anybody,”

Bridgeton established a habit of following the COVID-19 guidelines the state and the NJSIAA put in place when practice started, coach Steve Lane said.

And his players want to continue that, even if that means not having fans in the bleachers.

“I agree with (the decision),” said Lane, who noted he had a meeting with players and students last week to make everyone aware of the spectator policy this season.

Both Mainland and Bridgeton will livestream their games.

“Parents want their children to be safe,” Lane said. “They want themselves and their families to be safe. So they all understood. I didn’t have anyone disgruntled about it. They were more concerned about their child’s safety.

“And my guys, the staff and the athletic department, we work diligently every day to ensure we are being safe on and off the field. … We are handling what we have to right now so we are able to get back to normal.”

Bridgeton will allow opposing band members and cheerleaders on the field.

“It’s new to everybody,” Wilks said. “Worrying about the fans is a small piece of people’s worries at this point when we are trying to have sports in a pandemic. This is not going to look how it normally looks.

“I would love for things to be back to normal and pack my stadium. But we can’t right now. … So we have to operate this new normal with integrity and keep our main focus — the health and safety of our students and staff.”

