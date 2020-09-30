Some South Jersey high schools bar fans from football games, as others limit capacity

The decision was difficult.
When the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced in mid-September that it would follow state guidance and limit attendance at outdoor events to 500 people, schools in the area scrambled to develop protocols for allowing fans into high school sports venues.
Some schools are allowing just families of players, band members or cheerleaders. Others are offering tickets on a first come, first served basis.
But Bridgeton High School wanted to further ensure the health and safety of its athletes, coaches and staff members amid the COVID-19 pandemic, taking the step to not allow fans on the bleachers this season. Fans are permitted to watch from outside the property or along the fences on the visitors' side and end zones.
“We are in a pandemic right now, so it’s not an uncommon thing happening nationwide. Most college and professional teams are modeling no fans,” said Bridgeton athletic director Cyndy Wilks, who added that the Bridgeton Board of Education made the final decision. “I’m in complete agreement with my board. We just want to make sure the kids can have a safe and complete season. I’m trying to put the safest possible scenario together for the kids to be able to compete.”
Mainland Regional announced last week in a statement that it also would not allow spectators inside its complex or anywhere else on school property.
But with other schools allowing limited fans, Mainland’s booster club had another Zoom meeting Tuesday, with Superintendent Mark Marrone on hand, to continue its conversation about the fan policy.
After further discussion, Mainland decided to allow a limited number of fans, athletic director Mike Gatley said Wednesday.
Mainland will issue each senior player, band member and cheerleader two tickets for family. Each underclassman player will receive one ticket. The total will be about 200 fans on the home side, Gatley said.
An additional 104 tickets will be issued for the visiting team, but that number will decrease if the opposition brings its band.
No other admission will be permitted, including students.
“I’m absolutely excited about it,” Gatley said. “There is no question. We want fans and spectators at the games, but what has to happen, though, is we have to limit who those people are. That is where our (initial) concern was. We want to err on the side of caution for the kids, but at the same time we were trying to also work in as many fans as we can within safety reasons.
“I feel we came up with a plan that will help everybody.”
Masks are required for entry.
“They are going to be missed,” Gatley said about Mainland’s student fan section — the Corral Crazies. “They are second to none. I’m disappointed for them as much as I am for anybody,”
Bridgeton established a habit of following the COVID-19 guidelines the state and the NJSIAA put in place when practice started, coach Steve Lane said.
And his players want to continue that, even if that means not having fans in the bleachers.
“I agree with (the decision),” said Lane, who noted he had a meeting with players and students last week to make everyone aware of the spectator policy this season.
Both Mainland and Bridgeton will livestream their games.
“Parents want their children to be safe,” Lane said. “They want themselves and their families to be safe. So they all understood. I didn’t have anyone disgruntled about it. They were more concerned about their child’s safety.
“And my guys, the staff and the athletic department, we work diligently every day to ensure we are being safe on and off the field. … We are handling what we have to right now so we are able to get back to normal.”
Bridgeton will allow opposing band members and cheerleaders on the field.
“It’s new to everybody,” Wilks said. “Worrying about the fans is a small piece of people’s worries at this point when we are trying to have sports in a pandemic. This is not going to look how it normally looks.
“I would love for things to be back to normal and pack my stadium. But we can’t right now. … So we have to operate this new normal with integrity and keep our main focus — the health and safety of our students and staff.”
ABSEGAMI
There will be no general admission. Each player and staff member will receive one or two tickets for family.
ATLANTIC CITY
Fans cannot exceed 500—300 on the home bleachers and 200 on the visitors' side. Each player will be issued two tickets for family. Visiting players will also be issued tickets, with the number depending on the visiting school’s own restrictions.
BARNEGAT
The Bengals will allow up to 500 fans, with 100 of those tickets set aside for the visiting team.
BRIDGETON
The Bulldogs will not allow spectators inside their complex. Fans are welcome to watch the games from outside the property or along the fences, but only on the visitors' side.
BUENA REGIONAL
The Chiefs will have a limited number of spectators. Each player and staff member will receive one or two tickets. Attendance will not exceed 500.
CEDAR CREEK
The Pirates will have 500 tickets available for spectators. The visiting team will account for 200 of the available tickets.
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL
Each player, both home and away, will be issued two or three tickets, with the idea to ensure family can attend. If there are any remaining tickets, they will be available at the gate until the limit (500) is reached.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
The Eagles will not have any home games this season due to an issue with their artificial turf field. EHT will have to follow other teams’ fan policy.
HAMMONTON
Each player, both home and away, will each receive two tickets for family. Blue Devils’ band members, cheerleaders, coaches and other staff members will also receive passes. No other tickets will be available.
HOLY SPIRIT
The Spartans will have 500 tickets available for spectators. The visiting team will account for 200 of the available tickets.
LACEY TOWNSHIP
The Lions will allow up to 500 fans, with 100 of those tickets set aside for the visiting team.
LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL
The Caper Tigers will allow up to 500 fans. All spectators will be required to social distance and wear masks.
MAINLAND REGIONAL
All Mainland senior football players, cheerleaders and marching band members will receive two tickets. While all other football players, cheerleaders and band members will receive one ticket.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Each player, band member and cheerleader will receive up to four tickets for family. Fans, which will be limited to 500, must remain in designated areas, practice social distancing and wear masks. There will be no general admission; all tickets are pre-issued.
MILLVILLE
The Thunderbolts will allow 500 fans. Each player will receive two tickets. No other tickets will be sold or issued.
OAKCREST
The Falcons will allow fans on a limited basis, with the expectation to not exceed 350. Each player and coach, both home and away, will be issued two tickets for family. No other admissions will be permitted.
OCEAN CITY
The Red Raiders will allow up to 500 fans, with about 65% on the home bleachers and 35% on the visitors' side.
PINELANDS
The Wildcats will only issue 500 tickets, with the emphasis on families of players, cheerleaders and band members, who will have first priority. The remaining tickets will then be made available to other fans. A small portion will also go to the opposing team.
PLEASANTVILLE
The Greyhounds will allow limited spectators based on social distancing. Access will be denied once the safe social distancing is at its capacity.
ST. AUGUSTINE PREP
The Hermits are permitting up to 500 spectators — 300 for the home team and 200 for the visitors.
ST. JOSEPH ACAMDEY
The Wildcats will play their home games this season at Buena Regional. The tickets will be pre-issued only (each player and cheerleader gets two for family). There will be no general admission.
SOUTHERN REGIONAL
Each student participant (player, cheerleader and band) will be issued up to four tickets. All fans must remain in designated areas and social distance. There will be no general admission; all tickets must be pre-issued.
VINELAND
The Fighting Clan will allow 500 or less spectators. Each player will receive two tickets for family. Other fans must have a pre-issued ticket to attend.
WILDWOOD
The Warriors will allow limited fans this season. But each spectator will have to be screened upon arrival at the gate. Once in the complex, fans must social distance and wear masks.
