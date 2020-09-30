Some South Jersey high schools bar fans from football games, as others limit capacity

But with other schools allowing limited fans, Mainland’s booster club had another Zoom meeting Tuesday, with Superintendent Mark Marrone on hand, to continue its conversation about the fan policy.

After further discussion, Mainland decided to allow a limited number of fans, athletic director Mike Gatley said Wednesday.

Mainland will issue each senior player, band member and cheerleader two tickets for family. Each underclassman player will receive one ticket. The total will be about 200 fans on the home side, Gatley said.

An additional 104 tickets will be issued for the visiting team, but that number will decrease if the opposition brings its band.

No other admission will be permitted, including students.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m absolutely excited about it,” Gatley said. “There is no question. We want fans and spectators at the games, but what has to happen, though, is we have to limit who those people are. That is where our (initial) concern was. We want to err on the side of caution for the kids, but at the same time we were trying to also work in as many fans as we can within safety reasons.

“I feel we came up with a plan that will help everybody.”

Masks are required for entry.