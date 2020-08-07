Some South Jersey municipalities want it known that they oppose having only vote by mail for the general election in November.
The Hamilton Township Committee — by a 4-1 vote — went on record Monday night stating that it wants both in-person and vote-by-mail options open to its residents for the November election.
"Obviously, what we are trying to accomplish by this resolution, which will be public record, is allowing voters to have a choice, allowing them to have a choice of going to a polling place or doing it by mail. It's apparent something like this is necessary with the results of the previous primary election," said Deputy Mayor Charles Cain during the meeting which was shown on YouTube.
During the July 7 primary, which was postponed from its original date of June 2 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were problems with vote-by-mail ballots filled out by voters being returned to them, rather than delivered to the Board of Elections.
Besides the problems with the July 7 primary, Gov. Phil Murphy was asked during his July 29 coronavirus briefing whether the general election is going to be held entirely through vote-by-mail ballots or whether there's going to be in-person voting again.
"We have not made a decision yet on the general election," said Murphy at the briefing. "That's a decision we want to make I think probably at the latest by the middle of August."
With the general election, Cain said the turnout could be four times what was experienced in the primary.
"The United States Postal Service was overwhelmed. The (Atlantic County) Board of Elections, the Superintendent of Elections, the clerk, everyone was overwhelmed by the process," Cain said.
The 40,000 ballots of the primary could be as many as 170,000 ballots that need to be mailed out if there is no in-person voting for the general election, Cain said.
"With a 70% turnout, I don't think we would see the results of this election until after the first of the year," said Cain during the meeting.
The Township Committee passed its resolution with all the Republicans voting for it — Cain, Mayor Art Schenker, Carl Pitale and John Kurtz. Democrat Rodney Guishard voted against it.
Frank Marshall, associate general counsel for New Jersey State League of Municipalities, said Monday the League has not taken a position on a possible 100% vote-by-mail general election.
During the township meeting, Cain said that Egg Harbor Township, Somers Point and Atlantic County either introduced or would be introducing resolutions along the same lines.
Atlantic County Freeholders Amy L. Gatto and John W. Risley, both Republicans, are the sponsors of a resolution opposing full vote-by-mail election in the November general election that is on the agenda for the virtual meeting at 4 p.m. Aug. 18.
Somers Point Mayor Jack Glasser said the resolution was introduced during the regular City Council meeting of July 23, but it was tabled. The City Council meets next at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 with a livestream meeting.
Egg Harbor Township Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer, a Republican, said a resolution is in the discussion stages, but nothing has been put into writing yet. The Township Committee meets again at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19.
