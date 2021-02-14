Some South Jersey governments are thinking beyond their own municipal court systems

When the issue came up among Galloway council members Tuesday, the biggest concern was that more than just last year's costs are studied. The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt everyone when it comes to the operation of municipal courts.

"We operate on very close margins for our courts," said Councilman Anthony Coppola, a Republican, who added the township courts have been profitable, but it has been close.

Coppola called on the people who will study the issue to investigate a sample period of about five years and to look at the issue through a wider lens and not just last year. It was also made clear that many questions need to be answered first.

Galloway Township Mayor Jim Gorman, a Democrat, agreed with Coppola.

"I told them I will be willing to listen," Gorman said.

Anna Jezycki, a citizen who keeps her eye on local government, wanted to know whether everyone would need to travel to Mays Landing, where the Atlantic County court system is headquartered, or whether the township would keep its own courtroom but simply operated by the county.

Gorman said he did not know, but there could be a few plans by the time the study is completed.