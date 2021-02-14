Some South Jersey governments are thinking beyond their own municipal court systems

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson proposed in November a countywide municipal court system based in Mays Landing, as a way for towns to share services and potentially save money for taxpayers.
A willingness to study the idea is starting to appear on the regular public meeting agendas for various municipalities.
The seven-member Galloway Township Council voted unanimously Tuesday to support the exploration of a feasibility study for a shared municipal court.
Egg Harbor City Council had on its agenda for Thursday a similarly worded resolution that explicitly says the study will be conducted by Atlantic County and its purpose is to explore a countywide shared municipal court system.
Levinson was happy to hear earlier this week that such resolutions were starting to appear.
"There are 565 municipalities in New Jersey, more than Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland put together," said Levinson, a Republican, who believes more shared services would save money.
As much as 30% could be saved for each municipality in the county, if they switched from running their own court system to a countywide court system, Levinson said. In the case of Egg Harbor Township, the municipality is spending as much as $800,000 annually to run its court system, he said.
When the issue came up among Galloway council members Tuesday, the biggest concern was that more than just last year's costs are studied. The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt everyone when it comes to the operation of municipal courts.
"We operate on very close margins for our courts," said Councilman Anthony Coppola, a Republican, who added the township courts have been profitable, but it has been close.
Coppola called on the people who will study the issue to investigate a sample period of about five years and to look at the issue through a wider lens and not just last year. It was also made clear that many questions need to be answered first.
Galloway Township Mayor Jim Gorman, a Democrat, agreed with Coppola.
"I told them I will be willing to listen," Gorman said.
Anna Jezycki, a citizen who keeps her eye on local government, wanted to know whether everyone would need to travel to Mays Landing, where the Atlantic County court system is headquartered, or whether the township would keep its own courtroom but simply operated by the county.
Gorman said he did not know, but there could be a few plans by the time the study is completed.
The countywide municipal court system started to be studied in the fall, Levinson said. It was assembled out of discussions with Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson and Assignment Judge Julio Mendez, Levinson said. The committee should have something to report in the spring, he said.
Besides Sandson and Mendez, the other members of the exploration committee include Court Administrator Harold Berchtold and County Counsel James Ferguson, Levinson said.
The committee has the numbers for how much it costs each municipality to run its own muncipal court system, Levinson said. The committee is currently calculating the cost saving of a countywide system, he said.
State Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, is pushing for shared services to help lower the property tax burden in the state. Sweeney has said he supports Levinson's efforts. Sweeney is sponsoring a shared services bill with state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, which was approved by the Senate budget and appropriations committee Thursday.
Municipal courts handle minor criminal offenses, motor vehicle and parking tickets, municipal ordinance offenses, and fish and game violations. Usually, a court has jurisdiction only over cases that occur within its municipality, according to njcourts.gov.
Atlantic City and Absecon have already rejected the idea.
Atlantic City says its caseload is so large it doesn't makes sense.
"Our court maintains a robust schedule to include 12 virtual sessions and up to four trial sessions per week. Over 45,000 cases were filed in 2019," said Atlantic City Interim Business Administrator Anthony Swan in an Oct. 27 letter to Levinson. "Courts handling a fraction of our filings may stand to benefit from a consolidation, such as the one being proposed."
Absecon Mayor Kim Horton said last year she talked to her CFO, business administrator and chief of police, and came to the conclusion it wouldn't be right for Absecon.
"We feel our court is efficient and cost-effective," Horton said previously.
There have been plans and talk of more share services within the county, but it can be difficult to make them a reality.
Northfield and Linwood have shared court services for at least 10 years. Each municipality entered into separate negotiations in 2019 with Egg Harbor Township municipal court services, but the negotiations dissolved. Egg Harbor Township kept its court services separate.
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, pulled his countywide assessment bill from a scheduled vote in the full Assembly also in 2019 at the request of the county's mayors, he said at that time.
The bill required Atlantic County to eliminate municipal assessors in favor of a county property-tax assessment office.
Even though it can be hard to negotiate a shared services agreement, it is possible to work the terms out and make each side happy.
Shared services agreements are more prevalent in Cape May County than in Atlantic County.
Shared services agreements to operate municipal courts exist between Avalon and Stone Harbor, Middle Township and Woodbine, Upper Township and Corbin City and North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest among others, MaryAnn Spoto, communications manager, Administrative Office of the Courts New Jersey.
It requires courage and commitment to pursue change through shared services or consolidation, according to Nicolas W. Platt and Jordan Glatt, who were appointed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy as two "czars" of the state's shared services program.
"There are a lot of constituent groups and a lot of special interests that are going to have to be confronted because running a municipality is very much like running a business and why should it not come with the same sort of challenges," said Platt, who spoke during a virtual shared services symposium, which was held in September.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
