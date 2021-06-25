Some see more snakes than usual this year. Don't panic, experts say.

She and others said the number of sightings often increase after a rainstorm. And, in the past 90 days, Atlantic and Cape May counties have had an average or slightly above average amount of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Although many people harbor a visceral aversion to snakes, Gentille suggests there is little to fear.

“They’re good to keep the mice away,” she said. “They’re normally harmless if you leave them alone. And they’ll go away on their own.”

A bite from a rat snake would not be any fun, but they are not venomous, though any snake bite can carry a risk of infection.

“As long as you don’t pick them up, you’re fine,” Gentille said.

Hajna reiterated the snakes, which are sometimes described as shy, are not venomous, but may grow up to 6 feet long. Because they are more active during the daytime in the spring, they tend to get people’s attention.

Snakes, like other reptiles, are dormant through the winter. As the weather warms, they become more active.