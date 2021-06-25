Some see more snakes than usual this year. Don't panic, experts say.

Will McCormick, of the South Seaville section of Dennis Township, came home to a surprise recently: a black rat snake in front of the house.
He said it was 4 to 5 feet long.
“It was right in front of me. I’m not scared of snakes, but it can startle you when they’re right there,” he said.
All the more surprising, when he looked closer, he saw it was eating a much smaller garter snake, a common snake in South Jersey.
For about a half hour, he watched from inside the house as the smaller snake was slowly consumed.
“It was crazy,” he said.
Some other Cape May and Atlantic county residents have reported seeing a lot of rat snakes recently.
Larry Hajna, press officer for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, said he has not seen any reason to believe there is a snake population boom underway in New Jersey, suggesting there may just be a local increase in sightings. He said wildlife sightings of all kinds are up throughout the state as more people are either working from home or spending more time outside because of COVID-19.
Linda Gentille, owner of Shore Animal Control, which has the animal control contract for several Cape May County towns, said she has seen an increase in the number of calls about the snakes this year.
She and others said the number of sightings often increase after a rainstorm. And, in the past 90 days, Atlantic and Cape May counties have had an average or slightly above average amount of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.
Although many people harbor a visceral aversion to snakes, Gentille suggests there is little to fear.
“They’re good to keep the mice away,” she said. “They’re normally harmless if you leave them alone. And they’ll go away on their own.”
A bite from a rat snake would not be any fun, but they are not venomous, though any snake bite can carry a risk of infection.
“As long as you don’t pick them up, you’re fine,” Gentille said.
Hajna reiterated the snakes, which are sometimes described as shy, are not venomous, but may grow up to 6 feet long. Because they are more active during the daytime in the spring, they tend to get people’s attention.
Snakes, like other reptiles, are dormant through the winter. As the weather warms, they become more active.
Kayla Marrero, of Atco, Camden County, said her dog recently had been bitten by a black rat snake. Her husband guided the snake into the woods. The dog is OK, but Marrero said she was shaking after seeing the size of the snake.
"I hope to never see one of those again," she wrote in an email.
Black rat snakes are one of 22 species of snakes found in New Jersey. Of those, only two are venomous — the northern copperhead and the timber rattlesnake.
Bites from venomous snakes are extremely rare in New Jersey, and there is no record of anyone dying from a bite from a venomous snake in the wild in New Jersey, Hajna said.
Instead, it appears to be the snakes that are in danger. According to an informational page on snakes Hajna created, many snakes are deliberately killed each year throughout the state. Some residents interviewed for this story said something similar — that they knew of a neighbor or acquaintance who routinely killed snakes on their property.
That’s not allowed.
Under New Jersey’s Endangered and Nongame Species Conservation Act, it is illegal to kill, harm, harass or collect native wildlife not listed as a game species, including snakes. The state has a response team that will relocate a venomous snake, but they will not turn out for non-venomous snakes like rat snakes or the black racer, a similar snake also found zipping across front lawns in the summer.
Hajna cited information from staff with the DEP’s Endangered and Nongame Species Program that say snakes are an important part of the local ecosystem.
Ken Thompson, of the Tuckahoe section of Upper Township, said he has seen more snakes than usual while he walks the trails through local forests this year, but has seen fewer than usual near his home. Thompson keeps chickens, and black rat snakes notoriously love eggs, which means most people who keep domestic poultry have had at least one close encounter with a coiled snake when gathering eggs.
Multiple people responding to a Facebook query described finding snakes on lawns, in basements and elsewhere. Opinions were divided on the limbless visitors. Some were not OK with snakes anywhere nearby.
"I would have to move and buy new of everything I own," wrote Dick Love.
Justin Skyler Daniels described seeing what he at first thought was a large black tube on the threshold of his shed slither inside.
"The shed is his now. I hope he enjoys it," he wrote.
"I have a rat snake that lives under my house ... he keeps mice out, so he's welcome," wrote Beth Mosher.
Several other commenters also like snakes better than mice.
"Nice 6-footer hanging out in my shed. Rather the snake than mice eating my equipment wires," wrote Allan McClure.
