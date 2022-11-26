Some riders want 'mask only' cars on NJ Transit

Meg Rathgeb only occasionally uses a face covering when she's on a crowded NJ Transit train since COVID-19 protocols ended.

But, as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and COVID-19 continue to cause concern, she understands why concerned riders throughout the Garden State want the agency to institute a "mask car" for at-risk passengers.

"If I see people coughing, I do," Rathgeb said while standing on the Absecon station's platform awaiting her train back to Cherry Hill recently. "I always have, even before COVID."

During recent meetings, riders have tried convincing NJ Transit's Board of Directors that at least one car should be designated for masked passengers.

A mask mandate for public transportation ended April 18. NJ Transit dropped the requirement for its trains and buses afterward.

Adam Reich, a transportation advocate, created an online petition for the mask car rule that was signed by 685 people as of Friday. His goal is to have 1,000 signatures.

Reich asks that NJ Transit designate at least one car as "masks-only," identical to the well-known "quiet car," where chatter must be kept to a minimum during heavy commute periods.

In his petition, Reich cites the need to accommodate passengers who are immunocompromised and at risk for intense COVID-19 illness, as well as children under 5 who are yet to be approved for updated vaccinations against the disease.

"Many passengers also live with someone who belongs to one of these vulnerable groups, like a parent, young child or an immunocompromised family member," Reich wrote in his petition. "For all of these riders, the value of a 'mask car'— where they can meaningfully reduce their risk of exposure to COVID-19 and lessen their chances of bringing it home to those they care about — is significant."

NJ Transit, despite passenger requests, has no plans to designate mask-only cars on its trains, spokesperson Jim Smith said.

Masks have been optional since the federal government ended the transportation mandate for face coverings. Smith said the agency will still comply with any mandate related to public health moving forward.

Rathgeb was one of a few dozen passengers entering and leaving trains from the Absecon station off the White Horse Pike on a recent November afternoon.

Most passed between the platform and train cars maskless, but a handful wore face coverings.

Rathgeb, a five-days-a-week rider who takes the Atlantic City Rail Line to Absecon before heading to work in Egg Harbor Township, understands why a triple public health threat makes some want a space for themselves.

"Other than that (coughing), I'm fine," she said.

At the NJ Transit Board of Directors meeting Nov. 19, a handful of passengers brought the topic up during public comment, saying the agency should at least consider a test run.

"What is the reason why you can't try out a mask car on even one train on a few lines?" one rider asked the board through a telephone comment line.

During a NJ Transit Customer Service and Operations Committee meeting, which is separate from the Board of Directors meeting, board member Shanti Narra said the mask car rule would be difficult to govern. She said staff on trains struggled to enforce government mandates during the pandemic.

The idea of a no-enforcement mask car could be considered, she said.

"It remains a nonstarter at this point," Narra said during the committee.

Mays Landing resident Maryjane Miller grabs a face covering for when public transportation gets crowded.

"Since COVID, I'm more aware about germs and their spread," Miller said in an email response to questions about her NJ Transit ridership. "Pre-COVID, a person seen wearing a mask would be an oddity. There's a debate whether masks really inhibit the spread of germs, but I think it's a good precaution."

Miller takes the Atlantic City line to 30th Street Station in Philadelphia at least once a year. From there, she boards the SEPTA line to Philadelphia International Airport. She also takes the occasional train trip to Atlantic City.

She doesn't see the need for a mask car, but she understands why a growing number of passengers would want one.

"Many people now do not wear masks, and that's OK," Miller said. "It seems that COVID now isn't the big killer it once was."