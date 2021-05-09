Some people's lives were changed while acting in Atlantic City shoot of "Army of the Dead"

When a movie leaves California to film on location, the state that lands the production can have a massive amount of money fall into its lap.
In the case of the Netflix movie, "Army of the Dead," which premieres Thursday at Cinemark 16 and XD, Somerdale, Camden County, and on Netflix on May 21, the production company spent about $27 million in New Jersey during preparation, filming and wrapping up, according to Steven Gorelick, executive director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission.
Besides the money that comes to the state when it hosts a movie production, the local people who land jobs for the first time as extras in a film can find the experience so exciting that they want to try to be extras on other projects.
In the "Army of the Dead," a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into a quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted, following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas.
"Army of the Dead" filmed from Sept. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019 at the Showboat Atlantic City and the former Atlantic Club casino. Preparation before and wrapping up after filming took a total of three months on top of the shoot itself, Gorelick said.
About 200 cast and crew members worked on this mega production, including locally cast extras, who portrayed zombies, Gorelick said.
The "Army of the Dead" stars include Dave Bautista, Tig Notaro and Omari Hardwick. The fact that Hardwick — who portrayed James "Ghost" St. Patrick in Starz's "Power" TV series — seems to be a nice guy in real life led Kevin Walker, of Mays Landing, to land a role as an extra in the movie.
Hardwick was at the Target in Mays Landing where Walker's aunt works. Walker's aunt asked Hardwick to take a picture with her, which he did. The aunt put the photo on Facebook. Walker shared the picture on his Facebook. Someone reached out to him to tell him that "Army of the Dead" was filming in Atlantic City.
Walker is a fan of the zombie TV show "The Walking Dead." He tried to be an extra on that show in Atlanta, but could never land the gig. His hiring for "Army of the Dead" was his first extra work in his life.
"It was unreal. It's crazy because people think that being an extra is fun. It's fun, but it's really work. You are standing for eight hours. People are screaming at you. ... You are doing the same shot, shooting the same frames over and over. You may see one shot, but that may shot may take five hours," Walker said.
After doing "Army of the Dead," Weist-Barron-Ryan casting directors in Atlantic County hired Walker as an extra in another Netflix movie that filmed in 2019 in Atlantic City, Halle Berry's directorial debut, "Bruised," which she also stars in.
For "Army of the Dead," Showboat was chosen because the production company needed full control of a casino floor to perform the many stunts and visual effects required by the script, Gorelick said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Zombies are taking over the Showboat Hotel.
"Since the casino floor at the Showboat was closed, it worked ideally," Gorelick said.
The Atlantic Club was used to depict the casino after the zombies have taken over, Gorelick said. They brought in burnt-out cars, sand and other props to depict a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas, where the landscape has become something of a wasteland, he said.
Tracie Ferra, 56, of West Cape May, is a trainer at Matrxx Fitness in the Showboat. Ferra started noticing an increase in the percentage of beautiful people showing up to take her "insanity" class. Very athletic stunt women, who were staying in the hotel, were also taking her class.
One of the gym class attendees told Ferra to send pictures and an email because she thought director Zack Snyder would like to audition her. Ferra landed a role as a zombie. She was known as a main shambler.
"It was such a great experience," Ferra said. "It was six or seven days over a couple of weeks."
Ferra, who used to dance ballet, had never been in a movie previously. She was very impressed by how well organized everything was.
"I learned so much. The director was so helpful," Ferra said. "I will be friends forever with my fellow main shamblers."
Since the filming of "Army of the Dead" ended, Ferra has registered with different casting agencies.
Through Central Casting New York in New York City, Ferra has been hired as an extra in the TV shows, "This Is Us," "New Amsterdam" and "Dispatches from Elsewhere." She also worked as an extra on HBO's "Mare of Easttown" with Kate Winslet. She has not appeared on the series yet, but she keeps watching to see if she made the cut.
When "Amy of the Dead" filmed in Atlantic City, the crew ate locally in such Atlantic City restaurants as: The Knife and Fork; Setaara, an Afghan-French restaurant; American Cut in the Ocean Casino Resort; and Com Ga Ninh Kieu, a Vietnamese restaurant, Gorelick said.
The crew stayed at the Showboat and booked a total of 11,000 hotel nights, Gorelick said.
"The production was enormously complicated," said David Schoner, the associate director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission, in a statement, "and could only be accomplished by our agency working closely with the city of Atlantic City, the Atlantic City Police Department and Heather Colache of Meet AC."
The Bleacher Report films at Bally's
207A9373.JPG
207A9387.JPG
207A9389.JPG
207A9391.JPG
207A9398.JPG
207A9401.JPG
207A9404.JPG
207A9405.JPG
207A9415bb.JPG
207A9416.JPG
207A9419.JPG
207A9430.JPG
207A9431.JPG
207A9436.JPG
207A9444.JPG
207A9448bb.JPG
PG4N9742.JPG
PG4N9743.JPG
PG4N9744.JPG
PG4N9747.JPG
PG4N9749.JPG
PG4N9751.JPG
PG4N9759.JPG
PG4N9760.JPG
PG4N9766.JPG
PG4N9782.JPG
PG4N9788.JPG
PG4N9790.JPG
PG4N9804.JPG
PG4N9805.JPG
PG4N9808.JPG
PG4N9814.JPG
PG4N9824.JPG
PG4N9829.JPG
PG4N9831.JPG
PG4N9834.JPG
PG4N9836.JPG
PG4N9837.JPG
PG4N9838.JPG
PG4N9840.JPG
PG4N9844.JPG
PG4N9856.JPG
PG4N9863.JPG
PG4N9864bb.JPG
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.