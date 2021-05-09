Some people's lives were changed while acting in Atlantic City shoot of "Army of the Dead"

The "Army of the Dead" stars include Dave Bautista, Tig Notaro and Omari Hardwick. The fact that Hardwick — who portrayed James "Ghost" St. Patrick in Starz's "Power" TV series — seems to be a nice guy in real life led Kevin Walker, of Mays Landing, to land a role as an extra in the movie.

Hardwick was at the Target in Mays Landing where Walker's aunt works. Walker's aunt asked Hardwick to take a picture with her, which he did. The aunt put the photo on Facebook. Walker shared the picture on his Facebook. Someone reached out to him to tell him that "Army of the Dead" was filming in Atlantic City.

Walker is a fan of the zombie TV show "The Walking Dead." He tried to be an extra on that show in Atlanta, but could never land the gig. His hiring for "Army of the Dead" was his first extra work in his life.

"It was unreal. It's crazy because people think that being an extra is fun. It's fun, but it's really work. You are standing for eight hours. People are screaming at you. ... You are doing the same shot, shooting the same frames over and over. You may see one shot, but that may shot may take five hours," Walker said.