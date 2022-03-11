Some Ocean City Council members say it’s time to rein in development

OCEAN CITY — Members of City Council are eager to reexamine the city’s master plan, citing concerns about overdevelopment.

Council member Jody Levchuk, who also sits on the Planning Board, cited an application Thursday in which a motel in town is set to be demolished to make way for a condominium project.

“It’s just a shame that a hotel where 27 families could affordably stay (will be demolished) to make way for a quadruplex,” he said. He described the new plan as a $17 million property.

He said it is important for there to be affordable options for visitors who support city businesses.

Values are booming in Ocean City, with an overall increase in assessed value of $174 million over the past year, according to Mayor Jay Gillian’s State of the City address at the same meeting. The total assessed value of the properties in the city is getting close to $12.3 billion.

But some council members indicated that development has gone too far on the barrier island. Councilman Tom Rotondi suggested the city could look at its master plan, a document each town is obliged by state law to adopt and update regularly. The master plan does not establish law but guides future amendments to the zoning ordinance and the decisions of the Planning and Zoning boards.

Ocean City to explore potential parking garage OCEAN CITY — The city plans to study the creation of a parking garage this year, Mayor Jay G…

“The master plan is something I think we need to take a look at,” Rotondi said. “Just because it’s permitted doesn’t mean we should do it. I think we need to figure out a way to stop overdeveloping.”

He cited specific projects, including a new bank building at Ninth Street and West Avenue, which he said does not fit the site. The project received Planning Board approval in 2019.

“Just because something’s permitted doesn’t mean it should be,” reiterated Council President Bob Barr.

Rotondi suggested forming a subcommittee of council members to look at the possibility.

“Actually, the land use law provides the process for a master plan review. It’s largely in the hands of the Planning Board, but it will come to City Council after the review is undertaken,” city attorney Dottie McCrosson said at the meeting. “We can do it earlier than 10 years, if that’s the will of council.”

A new master plan is supposed to be adopted every 10 years. The city completed its most recent reexamination of the master plan in 2019, an intermediate step between new master plans.

New bathroom facilities on Ocean City Boardwalk expected to be complete by summer OCEAN CITY — New bathrooms are on the way on two blocks of the Boardwalk, city Administrator…

At the same meeting, Rotondi asked the administration to put forward plans for a new Police Department building.

Gillian has pitched a $42 million project for a new public safety building that will combine the police, Fire Department and courts in a single building at Fifth Street and West Avenue.

Council members have balked at the proposal, which Gillian has described as the best available option. It would mean demolishing both the current fire headquarters on West Avenue, where the new building is proposed, and the current Police Department and municipal court.

All involved agree that the current headquarters for the police on Central Avenue is obsolete. The building is more than a century old and once served as a school. Some council members want to consider building a separate police building.

On Thursday, Rotondi asked the administration to plan one.

“We’ve asked a few times behind the scenes to bring forward a police station proposal. Something we could look at,” he said. “I would really like to see that happen sooner than later. I don’t think we should let May hold that up.”

Ocean City Council casts doubt on public safety building plans OCEAN CITY — City Council will not support a $42 million proposal for a new public safety bu…

He was referring to the date of Ocean City’s nonpartisan election, which could bring big changes to both council and the administration. Council member Keith Hartzell is challenging Gillian for the mayor's seat, and there are three at-large seats on council also up for a vote.

Rotondi is one of the candidates, in a bid to swap his 2nd Ward seat for an at-large seat.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.