Some members of the South Jersey LGBTQ community add the spice of life to residing here

Helfant said he tries to make Atlantic City a better place to live, visit and work inspired by Woods example.

"He was the most giving and kindest man I ever met. I wanted to live my life like him. I still do to this day," Helfant said. "I feel that you are in this world for a purpose. You have to leave a place better than you found it... Giving back to my community is what I'm all about."

Sieg was fortunate his parents knew he was gay, and they accepted it. Before Meet AC. one of the jobs Sieg had was as the manager of charter operations of Sterling Coach Lines of Atlantic City. He said he has had such a blessed life and become successful, so he wants to pass on what he can to a younger generation.

Sieg knows there are younger LGBTQ members who struggle with drugs and alcohol problems.

"What motivates me is to get a positive message out there to younger gays and lesbians and transgender people coming up," Sieg said. "It's not an easy life at all."

Being a member of the LGBTQ community has its difficulties now, but was also hard during the 1980s when AIDS arrived on the scene.

Mortimer Spreng, of Ventnor, came out before the AIDS crisis.