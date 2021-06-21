Some members of the South Jersey LGBTQ community add the spice of life to residing here

PLEASANTVILLE — Morgan Wells annually creates some of the evening gowns men in drag strut around in and colorful costumes for the show-stopping performances of the popular Miss'd America pageant since 1997.
A fashion designer, Wells sells his custom creations worldwide online through his website morganwellsdragcloset.com. Wells never knows what will give him the most joy when he is working on an order.
The satisfaction could come from seeing clothing that was sculpted in his imagination turned into reality. It can be from seeing the look on the face of the person he created the gown or the costume for, or it can be watching an audience appreciate an outfit he made by hand that a performer is wearing.
"Sometimes, I hold things up and say, 'Wow, that's really beautiful. I can't believe I get to do this every day'," Wells said while mentioning he still performs himself and can see an audience's reaction to his work in their faces right in front of him.
Wells, who was on the board of directors of the Greater Atlantic City GLBT Alliance, has made outfits for people who have competed in the American, U.K. and Australian versions of "RuPaul's Drag Race. He said one of the reasons he has a website is for people who are just starting out doing drag performances.
"There is no real outlet, if you don't make your own clothes," Wells said.
Over the years, crowds have laughed, cried and generally been entertained by the attire Wells cooks up.
Wells is one of the people who makes living in South Jersey more enjoyable for members of the LGBTQ community and their allies due to him and others having the traits of creativity, generosity and concern for others.
Currently, no specific place stands out in Atlantic City as a place where the GLBTQ community can hang out, but back during the 1971 when multiple gay bars were flourishing, John Schultz, now 79, took on a $97,000 mortgage to operate the Brass Rail bar when he was 29 years old.
Over time, Schultz's operation that only featured the Brass Rail, expanded to include: the Studio Six nightclub; Club Tru in 2001, which mostly attracted a straight crowd; the Surfside Hotel and several interior bars and lounges. It was the most sprawling entertainment venue in the resort outside of the casinos.
The South Jersey AIDS Alliance, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, started at Studio Six in 1981, and the kick-off fundraising party netted $10,000 in 48 hours, Schultz said. Schultz and his husband, Gary Hill, formed the Midtown Business & Citizens Association in 1990.
During the 1990s, Studio Six also was home to Miss'd America, which was held on the deck the night after the Miss America contest.
Schultz and Hill started the Schultz-Hill Foundation in 2002 and sold the Club Tru complex in 2005.
The Schultz-Hill Foundation holds benefit concerts that appeal to middle-aged people and seniors to raise money for educational scholarships, direct grants and funding for art, historical and musical programs.
"My father was my biggest mentor," Schultz, a former Atlantic City councilman, said. "He told me that God gives you the ability to work. There are crippled people. There are blind people, who would love to have the opportunity to work, but they can't... I'm lucky I can work."
After the Brass Rail bar and Studio Six nightclub closed in 2007, a private, nonprofit organization called the Greater Atlantic City GLBT Alliance was formed in 2009 to promote gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender business and people in the surrounding area.
The Greater Atlantic City GLBT Alliance was co-founded by Richard Helfant and Larry Sieg, who were the president and vice president respectively. The group is currently inactive.
Helfant is the CEO and executive director of the Save Lucy Committee, the non-profit that powers the Lucy the Elephant attraction in Margate. Sieg is president of Meet AC, Atlantic City's Convention Visitors Bureau.
Helfant met the late Julius Robert Woods when he was a seventh grader at the Eugene A. Tighe School in Margate where Woods taught for 29 years. Woods was a mentor to Helfant.
Helfant said he tries to make Atlantic City a better place to live, visit and work inspired by Woods example.
"He was the most giving and kindest man I ever met. I wanted to live my life like him. I still do to this day," Helfant said. "I feel that you are in this world for a purpose. You have to leave a place better than you found it... Giving back to my community is what I'm all about."
Sieg was fortunate his parents knew he was gay, and they accepted it. Before Meet AC. one of the jobs Sieg had was as the manager of charter operations of Sterling Coach Lines of Atlantic City. He said he has had such a blessed life and become successful, so he wants to pass on what he can to a younger generation.
Sieg knows there are younger LGBTQ members who struggle with drugs and alcohol problems.
"What motivates me is to get a positive message out there to younger gays and lesbians and transgender people coming up," Sieg said. "It's not an easy life at all."
Being a member of the LGBTQ community has its difficulties now, but was also hard during the 1980s when AIDS arrived on the scene.
Mortimer Spreng, of Ventnor, came out before the AIDS crisis.
"When that hit, it really affected me a lot. I was very young. It was a very scary time. Nobody knew what was going on," Spreng said.
When it started to be publicized how AIDS was transmitted, Spreng joined the ACT UP, a diverse, non-partisan group of individuals united in anger and committed to direct action to end the AIDS crisis. The Atlantic City chapter would protest and block streets. He also started to involve himself in fundraising for the local AIDS Alliance.
Spreng was the social chair of the Greater Atlantic City GLBT Alliance and now serves on the board of the South Jersey AIDS Alliance.
"I like the fact that it is a local community organization," Spreng said.
At one time, the AIDS Walk in Atlantic City was only attracting about 70 people. Spreng took it over and turned it into a celebration of the people whose lives were lost. Over a 10-year period of time, participation grew from dozens of people to 1,000.
The people who don't know Spreng from his work with the GLBT Alliance or the AIDS Alliance may have crossed his path as either a performer or a bartender.
Spreng was the 1995 winner of the Miss'd America Pageant and currently is a member of its board of directors.
Spreng was a promoter during the mid-1980s at Studio Six. He used to operate in his performance space called Mortimer's Cafe every Thursday during the 1990s inside Studio Six and worked there as a bartender during the weekends. He is now a bartender at Little Water Distillery in Atlantic City.
Associate Professor of Anthropology Laurie Greene is politically active with the younger members of today's South Jersey LGBTQ community.
Greene is the contact for Stockton University's LGBTQ+ Youth Safe Space Initiative, which aims to create a relationship between the university and the local community in an effort to support the health and well being of LGBTQ+ youth. Work is still being done to garner financial support and a physical location, Greene said.
LGBTQ youth are at a higher risk for having mental health issues, experiencing homelessness and committing suicide, Greene said.
Greene also spent time during the past 10 years working on a book, titled "Drag Queens and Beauty Queens," which covers both the Miss'd America and Miss America pageants and was finished and published last year.
"I think the future of the pageant and the future of gay culture in Atlantic City is really bright... I can really see a resurgence of the New York Avenue culture here in the city," Greene said about the street that in previous decades was known for its abundance of gay clubs and bars.
GALLERY: Lucy the Elephant celebrates her birthday
072020_nws_lucy
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
072020_nws_lucy
072020_nws_lucy
072020_nws_lucy
072020_nws_lucy
072020_nws_lucy
072020_nws_lucy
072020_nws_lucy
072020_nws_lucy
072020_nws_lucy
072020_nws_lucy
072020_nws_lucy
072020_nws_lucy
072020_nws_lucy
072020_nws_lucy
072020_nws_lucy
072020_nws_lucy
072020_nws_lucy
072020_nws_lucy
1EE83650-2D7F-4B6D-80D9-F757701CE728.jpeg
06A65341-539F-438D-A527-BC264BF8F5DC.jpeg
48AF0E71-28AD-47F3-ADFF-71C868720598.jpeg
69E272DF-BBDC-4BEA-873D-5062F9C2354D.jpeg
92C97EC3-5687-45EF-BA4E-F4D31324ADE7.jpeg
228DEB26-EAF8-412B-9E9A-9DC5BC0FA2D0.jpeg
886A4499-5E84-4C22-97B4-5497A615AAF1.jpeg
99177ACE-AE22-4563-8AED-3C2FA6719329.jpeg
C83B53CB-A4C3-44DA-B001-4DBCE1089F55.jpeg
D555564B-AD3A-462A-913B-79539228A8A3.jpeg
Contact Vincent Jackson:
609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.