Some in Middle Township express concerns about planned cannabis dispensary in Rio Grande

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Cannabis was in the crosshairs at the Monday Middle Township Committee meeting, at which a resident lambasted plans for a dispensary in the Rio Grande section.

At a previous meeting, committee members supported the location on Route 9. The site is currently vacant, after the diner that once stood there burned down years ago.

“You know marijuana in an hallucinogenic drug. That store is in my backyard. I don’t want drugs sold in my backyard,” resident Jim Chew told committee members. “We in Rio Grande already have a problem with drugs among the hundreds of homeless that are hiding in the woods. And now you want to encourage more drug use? That’s insane.”

He said he does not want anyone under the influence operating a vehicle.

“I don’t want someone high on marijuana smashing into you and your friends,” Chew said.

The township had originally held off on allowing marijuana sales after they were legalized in the state. But this year, committee members decided to allow one dispensary license, and approved a process for deciding what company would get the township's support for a state license.

The Massachusetts-based company Insa received that support earlier this month. The township had already supported Insa’s proposal to grow cannabis at a site on Indian Trail Road, but there was no plan to offer sales to customers at that site.

Denise South, who lives and works in Rio Grande, also said she was concerned about the location. She is the executive director of Cape Hope, which advocates on behalf of people experiencing homelessness.

“We already have people smoking marijuana outside the office,” South said Monday. “When I walk my dog, it’s just obvious that it is in the air.”

She said the township must work to rein in public cannabis use.

“It is a serious issue,” she said.

Banning the use of marijuana on public property was one of the first things Middle Township Committee did after legalization, Mayor Tim Donohue said.

Members of the three-member committee, all Republicans, said they also had doubts about legalization. But Donohue pointed out that voters had their say in 2020, when 67% of Middle Township voters supported legalization on the statewide ballot question.

Donohue said he would like to have had more police powers in the state law that legalized the drug, including a stronger approach to smoking in public. But just as residents sometimes see someone drinking a beer, they will have to get used to people smoking marijuana.

For instance, if someone is sharing a joint with friends in their backyard, that is now legal in New Jersey. And with more dispensaries in the planning process, it will get easier to buy cannabis.

“If we were not to have a dispensary, it doesn’t mean people would not be smoking pot in Middle Township,” Donohue said. “There are going to be two in Lower Township, one in West Cape May, and more will come.”

The state law also includes an option for home delivery businesses.

In Lower Township and West Cape May, officials limited the locations where cannabis businesses could be located. Middle Township left it open to any commercial area.

Rio Grande is close to Wildwood and other beach resorts and already includes multiple businesses, including bars, restaurants and a brewing company with a popular tasting room.

The local support for the dispensary is part of the application process to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. Donohue said Insa may not get its license approved.

The township will be able to add a local tax to the cannabis sales.

“Someone told me this was a money grab. Well, we just sold a liquor license last year for $800,000. Was that a money grab? We had the ability to do that and put that money into our coffers,” Donohue said.

He said the township did not rush into allowing local sales.

“It took use over two years to make this decision,” Donohue said.