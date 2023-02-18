Some of the same New Jersey shore towns calling for a moratorium on work for the first offshore wind farm in the state have accepted money from the wind energy firm.

The money came from an independent entity created to oversee a $15 million commitment to New Jersey made by the Danish energy company Ørsted.

Leaders in those towns say the fact they spoke out against the project in the wake of recent whale deaths demonstrates their independence.

But some in the public still question whether the funds influenced the towns.

At a public meeting, Upper Township Committeewoman Kim Hayes said some of the towns where mayors have called for a delay have accepted money from Ørsted, adding that Upper Township had not.

“In the interest of transparency, they’re standing up and saying no, but they’re also accepting money,” Hayes said.

Hayes declined to identify which towns she meant but said the funding was a matter of public record.

The Pro-NJ Grantor Trust is a $15 million fund established by Ocean Wind and Ørsted, with a stated goal of supporting small, women- and minority-owned businesses that participate in the offshore wind industry.

In December, the fund announced close to $4 million to fund resiliency and infrastructure projects in South Jersey, with some funds shown going to communities where the mayor has since called for a moratorium, including North Wildwood and Margate.

Several of the projects are also receiving money through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Ørsted officials said.

Representatives of some of the communities said accepting grant money does not mean accepting everything the wind power companies do without question.

“We applied because it was available,” said Margate Commissioner John Amodeo, contacted after the Upper Township meeting. “We’re not against offshore wind, but these wind companies need to do their due diligence, because the ocean is our greatest natural resource.”

Upper Township could be one of the landing sites for the electricity generated by Ocean Wind 1, with plans for a substation to be built on part of the property that once hosted the B.L. England power plant.

Federal experts have said there is no evidence connecting the work to the whale fatalities.

Ocean Wind 1 is the furthest along of several proposals for wind farms off New Jersey, and company officials expect to begin generating power next year.

Margate Mayor Michael Becker and North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello were among the 12 mayors who signed a letter Jan. 30 calling for a halt to all offshore work.

Rosenello declined to comment for this story.

Becker said no part of the grant indicated the community could not offer criticism of the project if funds were accepted.

“That would have been a big neon sign that said ‘be careful,’” Becker said. He said Margate had sent a letter asking the project be slowed down and that project officials try to address local concerns.

“I am certainly not against clean energy,” Becker said. “But we have questions, and they should be answered.”

According to Ørsted officials, Margate was awarded $446,880 to construct a new, submersible stormwater pump station near Adams and Amherst avenues, and to construct a sewer interconnection, while North Wildwood will receive $507,600 to support a flood mitigation infrastructure project at the bayfront public park along Beach Creek and Fourth and Fifth avenues.

Other awards included $600,000 to Avalon, $368,750 to Longport, $546,003 to Ventnor, $678,015 to Wildwood and $719,250 to Little Egg Harbor Township.

Questions related to the offshore wind work, and allegations it is connected to the whale deaths, have roiled the area all winter.

At a Dec. 21 meeting of Brigantine City Council, resident Ann Phillips suggested Ventnor and Margate delayed speaking out against offshore wind development, alluding to the grant money.

Like Brigantine, Ventnor passed a resolution seeking to pause offshore wind development pending a full investigation into the recent whale deaths. That vote came in late January.

Ventnor Commissioner Lance Landgraf said he was in favor of responsible clean energy, but not at the cost of hurting marine animals and ecosystems.

Applying for grants is something the city does regularly, so applying to the Ocean Wind Pro-NJ Grantor Trust was no different than applying for any other funding, Landgraf said.

“We applied for the grant, we received the grant. Nothing in that grant says we have to support offshore wind,” Landgraf said.

Ventnor’s $546,003 award will be used to replace 500 feet of failing bulkheads that protect a residential area, as well as reconstruct roads, sidewalks, curbs and water infrastructure under Winchester Avenue.

Amodeo said Margate also applies for grants regularly. On Thursday’s commissioners meeting agenda, the city has an application for more than $5 million in grant funding, Amodeo said.

“We’re not against windmills,” said Amodeo. “We’re against whatever is killing these whales.”