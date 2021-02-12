Some Atlantic City businesses, residents happy to see former Trump Plaza come down

“That is Ash Wednesday, so we’re trying to get a priest to perform some ashes,” he said. “But we’re going to make a little festival out of it to just watch a piece of Atlantic City go down. Hopefully something will come out of it that’s bigger and better.”

He joked that the ashes for Ash Wednesday “may or may not be” from the torn-down casino.

“We could go around and collect a little bit,” he said with a laugh. “But some people may or may not want those ashes, depending what side of the fence you’re on.”

The city sent out letters to businesses and residents within the blast zone over the past few weeks, according to some business owners. The letters explained the implosion process and warned about potential dust, debris and noise that may come from the implosion. Most of the businesses within the blast zone will continue operations as usual.

