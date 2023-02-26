Role models for South Jersey African American women don’t all exist in the distant past or in other regions.

Some African American women in Atlantic City are following in the footsteps of recent trailblazers, either by choosing public service or helping to serve their community. A few are doing both.

“There are not many African American women firefighters in South Jersey,” said Tiffanee Terrell, the only female African American firefighter in the Atlantic City Fire Department. “All positive accomplishments can be an inspiration to anyone.”

Terrell is following in the footsteps of two previous African American Atlantic City female firefighters, Nicola Knox and Latoya Watson.

Atlantic City Councilwoman-at-large Stephanie Marshall, who serves with fellow African American 2nd Ward Councilwoman Latoya Dunston, walked through the door opened by the late Barbara Hudgins.

Capt. Alexus Zeilinger is following the career path of the Atlantic City Police Department’s first female captain and lieutenant, Barbara Black-Taylor.

In the Atlantic City Fire Department, Knox and Watson both broke through in the same year, 2008, and became the first African American female firefighters in the municipality, fire Chief Scott Evans said. Watson and Knox left the department in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Terrell, 34, became only the third African American female firefighter in the department’s history when she joined in September 2020, Evans said. It was her mother, Atlantic City resident Karen Terrell, and not Knox or Watson, who served as an inspiration to her, she said.

“My mother is one of the strongest, hardworking, independent people I know,” Terrell said. “She took the firefighters test over 20 years ago.”

Karen Terrell was so happy and proud that her daughter made it through the fire academy, Tiffanee Terrell said.

“I’m living one of her dreams. Everyday, it pushes me. My mom is one of my best friends,” Tiffanee Terrell said.

Terrell said she didn’t know Knox or Watson, but she has heard good stories in the Fire Department about Watson and how she was strong and could keep up with the guys.

When Terrell is working and in uniform, the city’s children see her and wave at her.

“It brightens my day. I smile and say hello,” Terrell said. “It shows the small difference I’m making.”

Terrell, a lifetime Atlantic City resident, worked from 2012 to 2020 as a clerk in the special investigations unit of the Atlantic City Police Department, but she loves her career as a firefighter.

“My son thinks I’m a superhero,” Terrell said of 6-year-old Royal Turner. “His classmates want to be firefighters. I drop him off at school in my uniform.”

Terrell is still in her three-year probationary period, during which she is doing all aspects of a firefighter’s job, including driving the apparatus and raising the ladder. She can’t drive to emergency calls, but she will be able to if she passes her probationary period by the end of this year.

“My main focus is being an all-around great firefighter,” Terrell said.

Similar to Terrell, Marshall, 49, is one of the few African American women to make it onto Atlantic City Council.

Besides Hudgins, the other Black women who have served the city government and inspired the latest generation include Rosalind Norrell-Nance, Stephenine Dixon, Cassandra Clark, Joyce Molineaux and Hattie Marshall, no relation to Stephanie Marshall.

When Marshall graduated in 1991 from Atlantic City High School, Hudgins was still a teacher there. Hudgins served as a councilwoman-at-large from July 1, 1990, to Dec. 31, 2001, and was the first African American woman to serve on the council.

“I remember her (Hudgins) running for office,” said Marshall, who is also president of the Atlantic City Housing Authority’s board of directors.

After graduating in 2001 from Kean University in Union, Union County, Marshall worked for 20 years behind the scenes on elections and campaigns, including for former Atlantic City Mayor Lorenzo Langford and former Councilwoman Stephenine Dixon.

“I don’t like to be pushed out front,” Marshall said.

Marshall beat her June 2021 primary opponent and won the November 2021 general election.

“I was humbled that people had faith in my leadership. I was appreciative that they (the voting public) saw me as a leader,” Marshall said. “I was vetted after 20 years. They knew my character.”

A bookkeeper for the Atlantic City school district, Marshall often is recognized by residents as a councilwoman.

“It has been more than I thought and expected. It lets me know people are paying attention,” Marshall said.

Even though Marshall worked behind the scenes and was hesitant to run for public office, she said she was prepared to serve on council. She minored in African studies and feels she stands on the shoulders of those who fought and died so that equal rights could be enjoyed by all.

“I love sharing information,” Marshall said. “I see how cities are run. I’m enjoying (being on council). I’m happy and thrilled. I see what people saw in me. ... I am very capable.”

Similar to Marshall, who didn’t start her adult working life thinking she would be an elected official, Zeilinger, 46, spent time working for casino and hotel owner Steve Wynn in New York and at The Mirage in Las Vegas before getting involved with the Police Department.

In 2001, Zeilinger entered the police aide program, which was established to introduce more women and minorities to law enforcement careers, she said. She spent time in various divisions, including accidents, the investigations unit and forensics.

During the past 22 years, Zeilinger has risen to become only the second African American woman to be named captain in the Atlantic City Police Department after Black-Taylor.

“I do think it’s a good career,” Zeilinger said. “I was looking for a way to be of service and have a greater purpose.”

As a teenager, Zeilinger, who graduated from Holy Spirit High School in Absecon in 1995, was heavily involved in the community as a member of the junior NAACP and with her church youth group. She also attended Our Lady Star of the Sea School in Atlantic City.

Zeilinger said she is recognized as a police captain.

“I have a lot of friends here,” Zeilinger said. “People tend to know me on a personal level.”

Zeilinger’s responsibilities as captain require her to oversee the internal affairs division. Before that, she handled the officers in the Atlantic City Tourism District, including those stationed in the casinos, Tanger Outlets The Walk and at Bader Field.

She heard people say, “You go, girl,” while she was on the Boardwalk.