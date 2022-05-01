Some advocates say tensions are rising on gay rights, visibility

As critics of new state educational standards become increasingly visible and vocal, supporters of the standards have been difficult to find in Cape May County.

The New Jersey Student Learning Standards — Comprehensive Health and Physical Education have drawn sharp criticism from members of the public and elected officials. Attempts to contact groups willing to speak for the other side fell flat.

That does not necessarily mean everybody hates the proposals. Advocates for LGBTQ rights say they are increasingly concerned about speaking in public, or even being out.

“I do feel like there is a climate nationally that has people pausing about their visibility,” said Ann McCabe, one of the founders of Equality Cape May. “I think that people don’t trust that it is a safe thing to do.”

McCabe was uncertain about whether to use her name in an interview. Other sources asked to remain anonymous.

McCabe has a rainbow flag in front of her house just outside Cape May and said people passing by have yelled slurs and abuse from the road. But she believes it is important to take a stand.

“You have to do this if there’s going to be change,” she said, “You have to ask yourself, are you OK if you get death threats, even if one person feels triggered by positions or your existence?”

State data supports McCabe’s instincts. Matthew Platkin, New Jersey’s acting attorney general, released figures this month showing 2021 saw the largest number of bias incidents since the state began keeping track almost 30 years ago.

That includes spikes in bias incidents against LGBTQ people, up 64% over 2020, and anti-transgender bias incidents. Those were up 171%, Platkin said, from 17 incidents in 2020 to 46 last year.

There could be other reasons for the increase, the Attorney General’s Office reported. For instance, people may be more comfortable reporting incidents to police. The state has worked to encourage reporting of incidents for years.

But the statement also cites an increase in hate crimes and incidents of bias nationwide. Officials cited several factors, including COVID-19, backlash against Black Lives Matter protests and the rhetoric of the 2020 presidential election.

For Sue Forrest, an Ocean City resident and retired teacher, there is a change in mood in recent years, at least in public spaces. After the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Fourteenth Amendment requires the recognition of same-sex marriages, she felt more comfortable speaking about her wife with people she did not know well.

“We were feeling more at ease with ourselves and with society,” she said Friday. “Now we feel like we’re going backwards.”

As a teacher, she did not hide her personal life from the school administration but was careful to keep her life outside of the classroom private from students and most parents, in a way that would never be necessary for a woman married to a man.

Forrest does not believe things are returning to those days when someone’s professional life demanded she remain in the closet. But there is subtle pressure not to stand out. She expects the pressure to continue, for some in society to continue to push back against progress made for gay rights and a more diverse society.

Forrest plans to speak at an upcoming Ocean City Board of Education meeting. She said as more people are willing to be themselves in public, whether they are gay, transgender or different in any other way, it becomes more obvious that there is nothing to fear.

“It’s human,” she said.

Some who have already spoken at local public meetings believe the educational standards are about indoctrinating children into a particular belief system. A recent speaker at an Ocean City school board meeting said the state was trying to take over the role that belongs to parents, infringing on moral lessons that are the purview of families, not the state.

Another person who agreed to be interviewed, but only on the condition of anonymity, said many who have spoken in favor of Black rights, on behalf of the LGBTQ community or for progressive causes in Cape May County have faced pushback in the conservative area.

Some have gotten death threats, she said.

For her, a turning point came when President Donald Trump visited Wildwood in 2020. A huge crowd gathered at the beachfront convention center.

She was in a much smaller gathering, a protest next to the Boardwalk against the president. Many heading toward the main event paused to lean over the railing and yell at the protesters.

“I don’t know why, but I wasn’t expecting that level of verbal abuse, bordering on physical threats,” she said. “They might have felt justified, but for us it was intimidating.”

The anonymous speaker said she is in a privileged position. She is straight, white and has a family and a career. She believes she could face consequences for speaking in public, and that people in less secure positions could risk more.

Much of the discussion falls along party lines, even when those talking about it try to avoid presenting things in terms of progressives, Democrats and Republicans.

South Jersey has seen openly gay Republican politicians. Cape May County has also seen public displays from progressives and conservatives, including gay rights and Black Lives Matter marches and parades of Trump supporters in vehicles. Last year, as straight and gay marchers walked the Cape May Promenade for gay rights, there were some derisive yells from the sidelines, but more visible support, including some strollers who joined the march with their families.

Last winter, Equality Cape May participated in the long-running West Cape May Christmas Parade, a beloved tradition for generations. McCabe said she was bracing for some heckling from the crowd, but it never came. Instead, the group won third place in the civics division.

She said there are a few people in every community who make people a little more tense about how visible they want to be, but the visibility itself is important.

“After the parade, we got a message from a young person, saying, ‘Thank you so much for being out and being visible,’” McCabe said. “’It meant so much to me that you were in the parade. I spent my entire high school years being bullied about being in the LBGTQ community.’ No matter how far we’ve come, there are still young people that do not have a welcoming environment.”

