Social media key in saving Mays Landing man's life

ATLANTIC CITY — Whatever views people have about social media, Facebook in particular, one Mays Landing man literally calls it a lifesaver.

Roy McIntosh needed a kidney to replace one of his that had been damaged by renal failure. The 48-year-old was living a bleak life on dialysis.

The pandemic made matters worse.

“I caught COVID in 2020, which, at that time, I was in stage 3 of kidney failure,” McIntosh said. “So, COVID took it to the top.”

When some of his immediate family members weren’t eligible to donate a kidney for varying reasons, McIntosh and his wife grew desperate.

Overwhelmed with misery about her husband’s grim outlook, Toshira Maldonado-McIntosh found herself scrolling on Facebook from her phone one December day while sitting at her dining room table. When she saw a post on the Christian Laughs page asking what you’d want God to bring you in 2022, she asked for a kidney donor with B-type blood.

Little did she know Heather Schaefer would also be online more than 1,500 miles away in Grapevine, Texas, visiting that same Facebook page and seeing the plea from Maldonado-McIntosh hoping to give her husband a new lease on life.

“I felt this tug on my heart that her message was for me,” said Schaefer, a 33-year-old military wife who was born in Scotland.

At first, Maldonado-McIntosh was skeptical about Schaefer’s generous offer to volunteer one of her kidneys should it be a match.

“My sister was like, ‘Maybe, it’s not a hoax. Maybe, she’s a real person,’” Maldonado-McIntosh said.

She trusted God, sending an image of a Virtua Health kidney physician’s business card to Schaefer. That jumpstarted McIntosh’s life-saving procedure.

Maldonado-McIntosh was later informed that Schaefer’s blood was Type B — same as her husband’s. Maldonado-McIntosh kept it a secret to surprise her husband.

McIntosh was driving to work when he got an unexpected phone call from Virtua telling him his new kidney would be extracted from Schaefer, packaged for a flight to Philadelphia and transferred across the Delaware River to Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden. He’d be waiting for it there.

Given the long distance between the McIntoshes and Schaefer, they never met in person but corresponded often through FaceTime.

The transplant surgery took place June 8. Since then, McIntosh says, he feels as if 20 years were slashed from his age. He felt healthy enough and had a strong desire to at long last meet his life-saving donor in person.

Schaefer, too, was eager for a face-to-face meeting.

The couple picked the YouYu Restaurant and Noodle Bar at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. They and Schaefer favor Asian cuisine, but the restaurant has a deeper meaning to the McIntoshes.

They frequented the restaurant while McIntosh was on dialysis for dietary reasons. It was also a space where they could hide from the grim life following them.

“It (YouYu) was a breath of fresh air,” Maldonado-McIntosh said.

While about 30 diners enjoyed the restaurant’s ambiance on the main floor at the restaurant, the McIntosh family, Schaefer and her two children sat at a private, quaint dining table. They shared laughs, practicing the chopstick skills before they enjoyed a mid-afternoon course of lo mein, beef and curry.

Organ donations often come from a loving friend or a close family member, but social media has fueled a trend in which strangers help each other, said Dr. John Radomski, a Virtua surgeon who oversaw McIntosh’s operation.

Living donors are preferred most by organ transplant surgeons because they have the best odds of providing having healthy, functioning body parts.

“The kidney functioned immediately,” Radomski said of McIntosh’s operation. “His blood pressure is controlled now. He’s not showing any signs of rejection.”

Living donors contributed to 28% of American kidney transplants in 2019, a percentage that fell off the following year when the pandemic struck, Radomski said.

Nearly 20,000 organ transplants nationwide — heart, kidney, etc. — were performed from January to June, according to data from the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, a public-private partnership that connects professionals working in the U.S. donation and transplantation system.

As of Wednesday, about 89,000 people were in the OPTN’s database waiting for a kidney, its website says.

The surgeon advocates for kidney transplant awareness, educating people about the operation. One functioning kidney can continue purifying the blood once it’s removed, a transition to a full-time job after a few months, Radomski said.

“It’s always a good feeling when you do the kidney transplant, whether it’s from a deceased donor or living donor,” Radomski said.

A better life

Since his surgery, McIntosh is enjoying activities with his four children in New Jersey and chatting with another, the couples’ oldest, living out of state.

More so, the McIntoshes can continue cherishing their marriage, which is approaching its 24th anniversary. The couple met in the 1990s while on a NJ Transit bus bound for the Division of Motor Vehicle when its Atlantic County operations were in Northfield.

While Schaefer and her children may return to the Dallas suburbs after visiting McIntosh and Ocean City, she’ll always be connected to the McIntoshes now that she’s a part of the family.

“This is my new sister right here,” McIntosh said, hugging Schaefer and giving a gentle kiss on her head.