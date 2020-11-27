Soccer connects kids, cops and communities in Bridgeton

"There is still a substantial barrier," Cummings said. "Some of it is language, and some of it is trust. There's still a major need for understanding."

Last fall and early this year, more than 40 boys and girls regularly attended the Thursday practices at the Alms Center, which is part of the Union Baptist Temple campus near downtown Bridgeton. Then the pandemic hit. Since practices resumed in July, attendance has been at about half of what it was, and infection control protocols have been imposed. Everyone entering the gym must have their temperature taken, coaches and all other adults must wear masks, and families sit on socially distanced folding chairs while watching the kids play.

"Kids need activities and interactions, and parents need their kids to be involved in things. It's important for emotional and physical health," Cummings said.

Atlantic City police arrest 6 in drug investigation ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested six people, including a teen, during a drug investigation We…

"The kids get frustrated staying at home," said Isis Sosa, a family advocate with the program. "It's really good that we have this place to take them."

Sosa, who lives in Bridgeton with her husband, Joel, and their 3-year-old daughter, Briceida, translated as several city parents talked about the Bridgeton PAL soccer.