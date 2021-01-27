So far, so good for Girl Scout cookie season despite fewer booths

ABSECON — Heading into Girl Scout cookie season, many troops in South Jersey ordered initial shipments around half the size of last year’s as they expected a significant sales decrease because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks to the unwavering support of the community, however, those troops are still restocking their inventory on a weekly basis.
“The troops that are doing booths are doing really well,” said Alicia Mattson, a senior Girl Scouts troop leader and service unity manager of Greater Galloway, which encompasses Absecon, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Galloway Township, Green Bank, Mullica Township, Pleasantville and Port Republic.
“They’re coming out and they’re selling between 100 and 150 boxes per booth (in a 2½-hour shift). So that’s exceptional for the start of the season,” Mattson said.
The season began Jan. 12, two weeks earlier than usual, and typically ends in the middle of March, according to a release from Girl Scouts of America.
Mattson on Saturday operated a drive-up booth with her daughter, 14-year-old Emma, Assistant Troop Leader Jeff Bruston and his daughter, 14-year-old Clara, at Absecon’s American Legion post on New Jersey Avenue. When a car drove up, Alicia or Jeff would take the person’s order and hand them the boxes. With this method, face-to-face interaction was kept under less than a minute in most instances.
Emma and Clara stood on the corner of Mill Road and New Jersey Avenue with signs to direct cars to the Legion lot. The Greater Galloway area usually has six to eight booth locations on a given Saturday or Sunday, but that was cut to three this year.
Under regular circumstances, Mattson said her troop would be set up in front of ShopRite or Wawa, which can bring in close to 300 boxes per shift. Unfortunately, many places didn’t think it would be doable while trying to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“(Not reaching out to ShopRite) was a suggestion made by (Girl Scouts) council,” she said. “They already had a lot of businesses that they work with that had pulled out. So there’s no Acme. Target said no. We usually have a big thing at Wawa towards the end of the season, (and) they said no. They just didn’t want the girls in front of the store because of social distancing.”
The Girl Scouts have made up for that in a number of ways, including expanding their digital accessibility through the use of QR codes to make online orders more streamlined. Home deliveries were introduced last year, and Clara said the method has also made selling the cookies easier.
“Now, we’re doing door-to-door delivery,” the Absegami High School freshman said, “which is a lot easier to make sales because we can kind of just talk to the person online rather than having to horde them into the area.”
According to a Fox Business report from March 2020, the Girl Scout cookie program makes roughly $800 million a year, which the organization says equates to about 200 million boxes sold.
Flavors this year include Shortbread, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Sandwich cookies, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel DeLites, S’mores, Lemonades, Toast-Yay and a gluten-free Toffee-Tastic cookie. Each is $5 per box.
Mattson said the troops in the area were surprised to see how well everyone was doing despite having a smaller physical presence.
“We’re all finding that people are still reaching out to us,” she said, “and the sales are still there. So now we’re all just trying to make up those numbers. Each week, we can reorder our stock.”
Suzanne Marino contributed to this report.
