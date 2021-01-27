So far, so good for Girl Scout cookie season despite fewer booths

Emma and Clara stood on the corner of Mill Road and New Jersey Avenue with signs to direct cars to the Legion lot. The Greater Galloway area usually has six to eight booth locations on a given Saturday or Sunday, but that was cut to three this year.

Under regular circumstances, Mattson said her troop would be set up in front of ShopRite or Wawa, which can bring in close to 300 boxes per shift. Unfortunately, many places didn’t think it would be doable while trying to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“(Not reaching out to ShopRite) was a suggestion made by (Girl Scouts) council,” she said. “They already had a lot of businesses that they work with that had pulled out. So there’s no Acme. Target said no. We usually have a big thing at Wawa towards the end of the season, (and) they said no. They just didn’t want the girls in front of the store because of social distancing.”

The Girl Scouts have made up for that in a number of ways, including expanding their digital accessibility through the use of QR codes to make online orders more streamlined. Home deliveries were introduced last year, and Clara said the method has also made selling the cookies easier.