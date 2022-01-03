Snowstorm forcing several schools to close Tuesday as well

Several schools in South Jersey have announced closings for Tuesday after Monday's storm dumped several inches of snow on the region. Below is a list of districts that announced closings.
Check back throughout the night as this list will be updated.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Atlantic Christian
Atlantic City
Atlantic County Institute of Technology
Coastal Learning Center Atlantic in Northfield
Egg Harbor City
Egg Harbor Township
Estell Manor
Greater Egg Harbor (Absegami, Cedar Creek and Oakcrest High Schools)
Mainland Regional
Margate
Northfield
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Cape May Technical
Middle Township
Ocean City
OCEAN COUNTY
Barnegat Township School District (two-hour delayed opening)
Southern Regional School District (two-hour delayed opening)
Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans talks to Joe Martucci Monday morning
Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179
Twitter @ACPressMelhorn
