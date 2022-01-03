 Skip to main content
Snowstorm forcing several schools to close Tuesday as well
Snowstorm forcing several schools to close Tuesday as well

First snow of 2022

Linwood Public Works trucks clear a snow-covered street during the first snowfall of the season, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

Several schools in South Jersey have announced closings for Tuesday after Monday's storm dumped several inches of snow on the region. Below is a list of districts that announced closings.

Check back throughout the night as this list will be updated.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic Christian

Atlantic City

Atlantic County Institute of Technology

Coastal Learning Center Atlantic in Northfield

Egg Harbor City

Egg Harbor Township

Estell Manor

Greater Egg Harbor (Absegami, Cedar Creek and Oakcrest High Schools)

Mainland Regional

Margate

Northfield

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape May Technical

Middle Township

Ocean City

OCEAN COUNTY

Barnegat Township School District (two-hour delayed opening)

Southern Regional School District (two-hour delayed opening)

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179

mmelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

