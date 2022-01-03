Snowstorm delays start of Atlantic County consolidated municipal court

The Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County was all set to open Monday and begin hearing cases from nine municipalities, but then the snowstorm hit and the court opening day was postponed.

It is the first consolidated municipal court run by a county in New Jersey.

"What we are going to do is rely on Howard Berchtold and the courts. They will make that decision (about when to reschedule Monday's cases)," said Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson. "The court is going to run smoothly. We have extraordinarily good people running it."

Berchtold, the Atlantic County Trial Court Administrator, was instrumental in getting the consolidated court up and running.

But Levinson is concerned about getting the new court's permanent home finished. The county has almost finished renovating the historic court house on Main Street in Mays Landing to host the central municipal court, but problems with the supply chain are postponing getting some heating and air conditioning units delivered.

Most court proceedings will be conducted virtually with in-person proceedings limited to once or twice per week, according to the county.