Snowstorm delays start of Atlantic County consolidated municipal court

The Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County was all set to open Monday and begin hearing cases from nine municipalities, but then the snowstorm hit and the court opening day was postponed.
It is the first consolidated municipal court run by a county in New Jersey.
"What we are going to do is rely on Howard Berchtold and the courts. They will make that decision (about when to reschedule Monday's cases)," said Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson. "The court is going to run smoothly. We have extraordinarily good people running it."
Berchtold, the Atlantic County Trial Court Administrator, was instrumental in getting the consolidated court up and running.
But Levinson is concerned about getting the new court's permanent home finished. The county has almost finished renovating the historic court house on Main Street in Mays Landing to host the central municipal court, but problems with the supply chain are postponing getting some heating and air conditioning units delivered.
Most court proceedings will be conducted virtually with in-person proceedings limited to once or twice per week, according to the county.
Timothy Maguire will serve as the chief judge of the Central Municipal Court. Michele Verno, Richard Fauntleroy and Howard Freed will serve as associate judges, and Antoinette Tummon will serve as court administrator. Additional hires include deputy court administrators, violations clerks, municipal prosecutors and public defenders.
Until the central court's permanent home is renovated, the in-person hearings will be held in the Criminal Court Complex at 4997 Unami Boulevard in Mays Landing.
The permanent location of the Central Municipal Court will be at 5901 Main St. in Mays Landing, in the historic courthouse.
Those in favor of the system say a consolidated court will be more efficient and save money for participating municipalities. They also say it will better enable nonprofits to help people struggling with social emotional problems.
County officials announced Nov. 17 that Jewish Family Service had agreed to run a pilot social-services program in the central court. JFS will station three social workers in the court for its first 90 days of operation to immediately connect those in court with programs that provide mental-health and drug-addiction treatment as an alternative to traditional municipal fines.
Opponents of the courts, meanwhile, have raised concerns over transportation, having lawyers and court staff unfamiliar with the municipalities they serve and whether the new court would be too lenient on municipal-level offenders.
The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office will provide security and transport operations.
The court also will handle all filings by the State Police and other state agencies, including the Division of Gaming Enforcement.
The nine participating towns are Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Hamilton Township, Linwood, Northfield, Ventnor, Estell Manor, Weymouth Township and Port Republic.
For more information, visit aclink.org/centralcourt.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
