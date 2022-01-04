Snow causes roof to collapse at Ocean City business

OCEAN CITY — Snow on top of GG's Diamond Cleaners, in the 600 block of Asbury Avenue, caused the building's roof to collapse early Tuesday morning, city officials said.
First responders were dispatched to the scene after the first call came in at 8:13 a.m.
The building was unoccupied at the time, and no one was injured, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said.
Two families in a next-door residence were temporarily removed from their building while officials surveyed its structural integrity, Bergen said.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
