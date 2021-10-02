 Skip to main content
Snoop Dogg to headline celebration for Rutgers' 2020, 2021 graduates
Snoop Dogg: Manicures

Snoop Dogg is expected to perform at Rutgers University this month in a celebration for graduates whose events were preempted because of COVID-19.

 Scott Dudelson,

Getty Images

Rutgers will invite graduates of the classes of 2020 and 2021 back to campus this fall for a celebration of their success and to make up for the events they missed out on because of COVID-19.

Rapper Snoop Dogg will perform a concert for the graduates Oct. 23 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, to be opened by fellow 1990s rapper Warren G, according to a report from Rutgers Today.

“I am looking forward to performing at Rutgers University to celebrate their student body and the release of my new record ‘Algorithm,’” Snoop Dogg told the university. “It’s going to be a party to remember, and the energy is going to be off the hook.”

Graduates will receive free admission to the concert and will be allowed one guest.

Rutgers is planning to have several gatherings in October and November to celebrate the achievements of its recent graduates.

“We are excited to bring our newest alumni together in person to honor their accomplishments,” Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said, according to the report. “The Classes of 2020 and 2021 are a resilient group who have endured unexpected challenges with remarkable grace. We are thrilled to welcome them back to celebrate all they have achieved.”

Snoop Dogg will join Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar in performing during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in February.

