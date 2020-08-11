Snoop

Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg said during a FaceTime call with Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. that he's looking to invest in real estate in the resort. 

 MOLLY BILINSKI Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is looking to invest in real estate in the resort, he told city Mayor Marty Small Sr.

“I’m coming to the city, I’m coming to the state,” the “Drop it like it’s Hot” singer said during a recent FaceTime call with Small Sr.

“Hold on, hold on, hold on,” Small interrupted during the video of the conversation posted on his Facebook page.

“We’re looking to try to invest in some real estate, do some big things out there with you,” said Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., who’s widely-known by his stage name, Snoop Dogg. “And I just wanted to get acquainted with you, let you know, hear it from me face-to-face, that we will be coming to a city near you.”

The city’s property value has been declining for a decade, from $20 billion in 2010 to $2.5 billion last year, state data show. Officials have held at least five auctions of municipal-owned lots; a July auction netted the city nearly $1.7 million.

The “Gin N Juice” singer mentioned that he wanted to connect Small with Inglewood, California, Mayor James T. Butts Jr., to start a coalition of Black mayors, also plans to come to state when recreational marijuana is legalized and wished Small “success on your new term, because I know you’re going to get it again,” he said.

Small thanked Cesar Piña, a real estate developer, for making the connection, according to the post.

