Sneakers and Frisbees in Wildwood this weekend

WILDWOOD — Sneakerheads and beach Frisbee enthusiasts will converge on Wildwood this weekend as the city hosts both the return of the Jus Nice Sneaker Convention Saturday and the Beach Ultimate Tournament both Saturday and Sunday.

The sixth annual Jus Nice Sneaker Convention is the only sneaker convention of its kind in southern New Jersey to buy, sell, and trade unique and high in-demand sneakers. Giveaways include Yeezy slides and a raffle for an OG Yeezy wave runner. Music will be provided by DJ Cree and there will be a special guest appearance by sneaker YouTuber Unbreakable Kicks.

The convention will be held from noon until 5 p.m., and is an event for all ages. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased through JusNiceSneakerConvention.com or at the door the day of the event. You can carry sneakers into the event (just nothing with wheels) to trade with vendors.

The 29th annual Co-Ed Beach Ultimate Frisbee Tournament, the largest co-ed beach Frisbee tournament in the world, started in 1992 and draws over 400 teams from the United States and around the globe.

Previously known as Ultimate Frisbee, Beach Ultimate as its now called is a non-contact team sport played by players with a flying disc. The 4-on-4 team competition is for players of all levels ages 18 years and older.