Smoother roads, better bridges are coming to South Jersey

All around New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, there are road and bridge projects underway, or about to get underway, due in part to the 2021 federal Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act.

As of Sept. 30, there were 78 new project commitments around the district for fiscal year 2022, about twice the new commitments in 2021, according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was passed in November 2021 with the help of 13 House Republicans — including U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who is on the House Infrastructure Committee and who has lobbied for many of the projects now moving forward.

“It came from the Senate and had a lot of Republican support (there),” Van Drew said then. “When it came over, I gave my word I would vote for it for reasons that are obvious — $20 billion at least coming to New Jersey.”

The single biggest expenditure for fiscal year 2022 in the American Road group’s 2nd District list was $9.06 million for preventive maintenance on bridges throughout the district. The total value of the projects is about $121 million, according to the group.

The 2nd District includes all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, and parts of Gloucester and Ocean counties.

On average, federal funds support 32% of state capital spending in New Jersey for highway construction, right-of-way purchases, and planning and design work, the American Road group said.

“They are not all going to be done next year, but the money is in place or they are going to be started,” Van Drew said.

Projects include the “road diet” to reconfigure and repave Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, repair work on Cape May County bridges and a variety of repaving projects.

“We are trying to move along a lot of things that were neglected a long time,” Van Drew said.

Route 72 leading onto Long Beach Island will be targeted for repaving and bridge improvements, as will Landis Avenue in Vineland, Routes 30 and 40, and more.

Atlantic County Administrator Jerry DelRosso said Thursday he has not seen an explicit accounting of which projects are funded by the federal infrastructure bill and which are funded by other sources such as the state gas tax and regular federal funding.

So far, he said, there has been a lack of transparency on exactly how the federal funds are being spent. He said more funds are available for projects in South Jersey, but it has not been clearly explained which projects are getting the infrastructure funds.

The bill also included broadband expansion projects particularly important to his district, Van Drew said.

“Go to rural areas of Cumberland and Salem (counties) and see the unfair disadvantage that kids have, and public safety workers and others in general have, because they don’t have broadband or insufficient broadband,” Van Drew said. “Even farmers, the way they seed and water, they need that (broadband access).”

Some conservatives were angry with Van Drew, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, for voting with Democrats, saying it gave President Joe Biden a victory.

But Van Drew said at the time it was a “straight-up infrastructure bill,” unlike an earlier version he voted against in June. He said then it would benefit New Jersey with funding for roads, bridges, dams, airports, seaports and mass transit, and fund expanded broadband, secure the electric grid and replace aging drinking water systems.

Also voting in favor was the only other congressional Republican from New Jersey, Chris Smith, R-4th, and the entire New Jersey Democratic contingent.

Six of the 13 Republicans who voted for the bill were from New Jersey and New York, Van Drew said, because the bill contains so much to fund needed projects in the two states.

Supporters of the infrastructure bill cite a report from the American Society of Civil Engineers, which gave New Jersey infrastructure a grade of D+.

In New Jersey, 502 bridges and nearly 4,000 miles of highway are in poor condition, according to the society.

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-1st, supported the bill and estimated it would bring $7.9 billion to New Jersey for repairing highways and roads, $4.1 billion for public transit improvements, $1 billion for water infrastructure and $727 million to improve airport infrastructure.

It also would provide $104 million to expand New Jersey’s electric vehicle charging network, $100 million for more broadband coverage, $17 million to protect from cyberattacks against vital infrastructure and $15 million to protect against wildfires.

