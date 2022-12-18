 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smoother roads, better bridges are coming to South Jersey

A look at some of the projects slated to be funded by the 2021 federal infrastructure package. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

All around New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, there are road and bridge projects underway, or about to get underway, due in part to the 2021 federal Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act.

As of Sept. 30, there were 78 new project commitments around the district for fiscal year 2022, about twice the new commitments in 2021, according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was passed in November 2021 with the help of 13 House Republicans — including U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who is on the House Infrastructure Committee and who has lobbied for many of the projects now moving forward.

“It came from the Senate and had a lot of Republican support (there),” Van Drew said then. “When it came over, I gave my word I would vote for it for reasons that are obvious — $20 billion at least coming to New Jersey.”

The single biggest expenditure for fiscal year 2022 in the American Road group’s 2nd District list was $9.06 million for preventive maintenance on bridges throughout the district. The total value of the projects is about $121 million, according to the group.

The 2nd District includes all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, and parts of Gloucester and Ocean counties.

On average, federal funds support 32% of state capital spending in New Jersey for highway construction, right-of-way purchases, and planning and design work, the American Road group said.

“They are not all going to be done next year, but the money is in place or they are going to be started,” Van Drew said.

Projects include the “road diet” to reconfigure and repave Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, repair work on Cape May County bridges and a variety of repaving projects.

“We are trying to move along a lot of things that were neglected a long time,” Van Drew said.

Route 72 leading onto Long Beach Island will be targeted for repaving and bridge improvements, as will Landis Avenue in Vineland, Routes 30 and 40, and more.

Atlantic County Administrator Jerry DelRosso said Thursday he has not seen an explicit accounting of which projects are funded by the federal infrastructure bill and which are funded by other sources such as the state gas tax and regular federal funding.

So far, he said, there has been a lack of transparency on exactly how the federal funds are being spent. He said more funds are available for projects in South Jersey, but it has not been clearly explained which projects are getting the infrastructure funds.

The bill also included broadband expansion projects particularly important to his district, Van Drew said.

“Go to rural areas of Cumberland and Salem (counties) and see the unfair disadvantage that kids have, and public safety workers and others in general have, because they don’t have broadband or insufficient broadband,” Van Drew said. “Even farmers, the way they seed and water, they need that (broadband access).”

Some conservatives were angry with Van Drew, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, for voting with Democrats, saying it gave President Joe Biden a victory.

But Van Drew said at the time it was a “straight-up infrastructure bill,” unlike an earlier version he voted against in June. He said then it would benefit New Jersey with funding for roads, bridges, dams, airports, seaports and mass transit, and fund expanded broadband, secure the electric grid and replace aging drinking water systems.

Also voting in favor was the only other congressional Republican from New Jersey, Chris Smith, R-4th, and the entire New Jersey Democratic contingent.

Six of the 13 Republicans who voted for the bill were from New Jersey and New York, Van Drew said, because the bill contains so much to fund needed projects in the two states.

Supporters of the infrastructure bill cite a report from the American Society of Civil Engineers, which gave New Jersey infrastructure a grade of D+.

In New Jersey, 502 bridges and nearly 4,000 miles of highway are in poor condition, according to the society.

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-1st, supported the bill and estimated it would bring $7.9 billion to New Jersey for repairing highways and roads, $4.1 billion for public transit improvements, $1 billion for water infrastructure and $727 million to improve airport infrastructure.

It also would provide $104 million to expand New Jersey’s electric vehicle charging network, $100 million for more broadband coverage, $17 million to protect from cyberattacks against vital infrastructure and $15 million to protect against wildfires.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

New road and bridge highlights

CR 555 (Main St.) bridge over Route 55, Vineland, bridge rehabilitation, $5.53 million

Route 83 from Route 47 to Route 9, and Route 9 from Goshen-Swainton Road (CR 646) to Corsons Tavern Road, Middle, Dennis and Upper townships, pavement preservation, $5.5 million

Route 40 from Hamilton Commons Drive to West End Avenue, Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships, Pleasantville and Atlantic City, pavement rehabilitation, $5.33 million

Route 30 from Haddon Avenue to Turner Avenue/Illinois Avenue (CR 631) and Route 40 from CR 559 (Somers Point Road) to Route 322,  Absecon and Hamilton Township, pavement preservation, $4.2 million

Beach Avenue (CR 604), Cape May, road improvement, $3.3 million

Route 72, Manahawkin Bay bridges, Marsha Drive intersection improvements and Long Beach Island operational and safety improvements, Stafford Township and Ship Bottom, grading, paving and drainage, $3.19 million

CR 655, 555 and 615S, Vineland, road resurfacing, $2.99 million

Brigantine Avenue (CR 638), Brigantine, road improvement, $2.9 million

Route 40, Hamilton Township and Atlantic City, traffic signal project, preliminary engineering, $2.51 million

Tyler Road (CR 611), Woodbine, road resurfacing, $2.29 million

Landis Avenue (Route 56) from Mill Road to Route 55, Vineland, pavement resurfacing, $2.24 million

Route 49 from Estell Road to Head of the River Road, various towns, pavement preservation, $2.1 million

Route 55 bridges over Route 47, Millville, bridge replacement, preliminary engineering, $1.97 million

Lighthouse District streetscape improvements, CR 638, Brigantine, $1.47 million

Route 50, Upper Bridge Road to Carl Road, Upper Township, pavement resurfacing, $1.1 million

Route 322, Route 50 to Leipzig Avenue, Hamilton Township, resurfacing and ADA compliance upgrades at intersections, $1.02 million

Route 54, Atlantic City Expressway to Route 30, Hammonton, resurfacing and ADA pedestrian improvements, preliminary engineering, $812,000

Main Street (CR 585) Pleasantville, railroad crossing signal upgrades, railroad construction, $784,100

Atlantic Avenue (Phase 2), Atlantic City, fiber installation, congestion mitigation, construction, $779,100

Rt. 30, CR 542 (Sea Grove Ave.) to CR 640 (Weymouth Ave), Hammonton Roadway Resurfacing Project Project, Right of Way $738,800

Pacific, Atlantic, & Artic Avenues, Atlantic City Intelligent Transportation Systems Master Plan Atlantic City, Congestion Mitigation Project, Preliminary Engineering $555,000

Tilton Road (CR 563) Secton7, CR 575 to RT 30, MP 11.53-13.74, Hamilton & Galloway Twp., Local Roadway Resurfacing Project $486,900

Garden Road and Mill Road Traffic Signalization, MP 0.6 to 0.9, City of Vineland, Cumberland County, Pedestrian and Vehicular Safety Improvement Project, Construction $460,800

Wheat Rd. (Cr619) Vineland, Upgrade Railroad at Grade Surface & Signal, Railroad Construction $388,600

Safe Routes to School, West Cape May Elementary School, Borough of West Cape May, Cape May County, Construction $321,200

RT 9, Wrights Lane to Harbor Road, MP 23.4-30.65, Upper Township, Pavement Resurfacing Project, Right of Way $311,000

Oak Rd., (CR 681), Vineland, Upgrade Railroad at Grade Surface & Signal, Railroad Construction $281,400

Rt. 47/347 & Rt. 49/50 Corridor Enhancement, MP 1.9-32.4, Townships of Dennis, Lower, Middle, Upper, Maurice River & Millville, Construction $233,900

Somers Point Bike Bath Enhancements, Macarthur Blvd & Ocean Heights Ave., Somers Point, Congestion Mitigation Project, $197,300

CR 555 (Main St.) Bridge over Rt. 55, Vineland Bridge Rehabilitation Project $184,000

Baltic Avenue/Madison Avenue, Maine to Missouri Avenues Infrastructure Preservation, Milling, Paving, ADA compliance in Atlantic City, Preliminary Engineering $179,000 

South Woodruff Rd. (CR 553) Bridgeton, Upgrade at Grade Railroad Crossing, Railroad Construction $174,700

Burnes Avenue, MP 0.45, City of Vineland, Cumberland County, Upgrade RR Crossing Surface, $139,600 

Route 40, CR 557 (Buena-Tuckahoe Rd) to Hoover Rd, Buena Vista & Hamilton Townships, Pavement Preservation Project, $131,000

Fire Road Railroad Crossing Rehabilitation, Egg Harbor Township, $114,600

Pacific Avenue (CR 621) Madison Ave to Rambler Rd, Lower Twp & Wildwood Crest, Pavement Resurfacing, Construction $83,260 

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

